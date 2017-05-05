Traveling Music 5-14-17

Traveling Music

Shonti Elder

5-14-17

Upcoming Concert:

Richard Thompson: Sunday, May 21, 7:30 PM Discovery Theater, PAC

 

Format:

Song Title

Artist / Composer

CD Title

Label

Duration

 

Poor Ditching Boy

Richard and Linda Thompson / Richard Thompson

The End of the Rainbow: An Introduction to Richard and Linda Thompson

Island

3:04

 

Freeborn Man

Paul Brady / Ewan Maccoll

Joy of Living: A Tribute to Ewan MacColl

Compass Records

4:21

 

The Strathspey Set

(Cha Robh Meang Air a Ghille, Kirstie’s, Dhannsamaid le Ailean)

Capercaillie  / Trad, D. McKerron, Trad

At The Heart of It All

Vertical Records

4:40

 

Dimming of the Day

Richard and Linda Thompson / Richard Thompson

The End of the Rainbow: An Introduction to Richard and Linda Thompson

Island

3:50

 

The Time is Approaching (instrumental)

Eileen Ivers / Oluf Ring

An Nollaig: An Irish Christmas

Musical Bridge

3:24

 

The Breaking of Omagh Jail

Changeling / Traditional

Live In England

www.madcelts.com

3:38

 

The Father’s Song

Martin Simpson / Ewan Maccoll

Joy of Living: A Tribute to Ewan MacColl

Compass Records

3:02

 

The Jura Wedding Reels (instrumentals)

Capercaillie / D. Shaw

At the Heart of It All

Vertical Records

4:50

 

Down Where the Drunkards Roll

Richard and Linda Thompson / Richard Thompson

The End of the Rainbow: An Introduction to Richard and Linda Thompson

Island

4:07

 

The Exile Song

Marry Waterson / Ewan Maccoll

Joy of Living: A Tribute to Ewan MacColl

Compass Records

2:25

 

Shane Crossagh

Changeling / Traditional

Live In England

www.madcelts.com

4:08

 

When I Get to the Border

Richard and Linda Thompson / Richard Thompson

The End of the Rainbow: An Introduction to Richard and Linda Thompson

Island

3:26

 

The Shoals of Herring

Seth Lakeman / Ewan Maccoll

Joy of Living: A Tribute to Ewan MacColl

Compass Records

4:56

 

Never Again

Richard and Linda Thompson / Richard Thompson

The End of the Rainbow: An Introduction to Richard and Linda Thompson

Island

3:12

 

Alone

Kathryn Williams / Ewan Maccoll

Joy of Living: A Tribute to Ewan MacColl

Compass Records

3:23

