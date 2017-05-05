Traveling Music 5-14-17

Traveling Music
Shonti Elder
5-14-17
Upcoming Concert:
Richard Thompson: Sunday, May 21, 7:30 PM Discovery Theater, PAC
Format:
Song Title
Artist / Composer
CD Title
Label
Duration
Poor Ditching Boy
Richard and Linda Thompson / Richard Thompson
The End of the Rainbow: An Introduction to Richard and Linda Thompson
Island
3:04
Freeborn Man
Paul Brady / Ewan Maccoll
Joy of Living: A Tribute to Ewan MacColl
Compass Records
4:21
The Strathspey Set
(Cha Robh Meang Air a Ghille, Kirstie’s, Dhannsamaid le Ailean)
Capercaillie / Trad, D. McKerron, Trad
At The Heart of It All
Vertical Records
4:40
Dimming of the Day
Richard and Linda Thompson / Richard Thompson
The End of the Rainbow: An Introduction to Richard and Linda Thompson
Island
3:50
The Time is Approaching (instrumental)
Eileen Ivers / Oluf Ring
An Nollaig: An Irish Christmas
Musical Bridge
3:24
The Breaking of Omagh Jail
Changeling / Traditional
Live In England
www.madcelts.com
3:38
The Father’s Song
Martin Simpson / Ewan Maccoll
Joy of Living: A Tribute to Ewan MacColl
Compass Records
3:02
The Jura Wedding Reels (instrumentals)
Capercaillie / D. Shaw
At the Heart of It All
Vertical Records
4:50
Down Where the Drunkards Roll
Richard and Linda Thompson / Richard Thompson
The End of the Rainbow: An Introduction to Richard and Linda Thompson
Island
4:07
The Exile Song
Marry Waterson / Ewan Maccoll
Joy of Living: A Tribute to Ewan MacColl
Compass Records
2:25
Shane Crossagh
Changeling / Traditional
Live In England
www.madcelts.com
4:08
When I Get to the Border
Richard and Linda Thompson / Richard Thompson
The End of the Rainbow: An Introduction to Richard and Linda Thompson
Island
3:26
The Shoals of Herring
Seth Lakeman / Ewan Maccoll
Joy of Living: A Tribute to Ewan MacColl
Compass Records
4:56
Never Again
Richard and Linda Thompson / Richard Thompson
The End of the Rainbow: An Introduction to Richard and Linda Thompson
Island
3:12
Alone
Kathryn Williams / Ewan Maccoll
Joy of Living: A Tribute to Ewan MacColl
Compass Records
3:23