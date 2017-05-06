Night Music: May 6, 2017

Here is the Night Music Playlist with Kirk Waldhaus. All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Title

Artist / Composer (if known or if blank artist or unkown)

Album

Label

Song Duration

8:00 – 9:00

Call of the Wild

Victor Feldman

Best of Victor Feldman

NOVA 8922-2

5:16

Elbow Room

Victor Feldman / Conlon

Best of Victor Feldman

NOVA 8922-2

5:39

You Send Me

Rachelle Ferrell / Cooke

First Instrument

Blue Note CDP 7243 8 27820 2 5

5:06

You Don’t Know What Love Is

Rachelle Ferrell / Cooke

First Instrument

Blue Note CDP 7243 8 27820 2 5

5:13

Shubbee’s Doobie

Bela Fleck

Live Art

Warner 9 46247-2

4:40

Oh Darling

Bela Fleck / Lennon, McCartney

Live Art

Warner 9 46247-2

6:21

Tricycle

Flim & The BB’s

Tricycle

dmp CD-443

4:41

Cakewalk

Flim & The BB’s

Tricycle

dmp CD-443

6:55

Willowcrest

Bob Florence

Jewels

Discovery 74005

5:42

9:00 – 10:00

Jewels

Bob Florence

Jewels

Discovery 74005

5:31

Slow Down

Bakara

Oasis Jazz Mixer, I Disk 2

Oasis Manufacturing

4:36

Bright Future

Gary Pobst

Oasis Jazz Mixer, I Disk 2

Oasis Manufacturing

5:09

The King Can Swing

Steven King & the Acoustic Crew

Oasis Jazz Mixer, I Disk 1

Oasis Manufacturing

3:34

Moth Blues/Goddess of the Jazz Jams

Sheila Landis & Rick Matle

Oasis Jazz Mixer, I Disk 1

Oasis Manufacturing

3:36

Brown Howard

Delirious Tremor / Jenkins

Oasis Jazz Mixer, I Disk 1

Oasis Manufacturing

4:13

It’s the Same Old Way

Frankie Condon Orchestra

Oasis Jazz Mixer, I Disk 1

Oasis Manufacturing

4:12

Salomè

Kelly Shepherd / Kennedy

Oasis Jazz Mixer, I Disk 1

Oasis Manufacturing

3:38

This Isn’t Me

Lisa Michel

Oasis Jazz Mixer, I Disk 1

Oasis Manufacturing

2:41

Into The Blue

Andrew Jung

Oasis Jazz Mixer, I Disk 1

Oasis Manufacturing

4:21

Let’s Fall In Love

Patty McKay

Oasis Jazz Mixer, I Disk 1

Oasis Manufacturing

4:22

Interloper

Brilliant Corners / Demarinis

Oasis Jazz Mixer, I Disk 1

Oasis Manufacturing

6:06

Once I Loved

Tony Gil

Oasis Jazz Mixer, I Disk 1

Oasis Manufacturing

4:38