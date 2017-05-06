Night Music: May 6, 2017

Here is the Night Music Playlist with Kirk Waldhaus. All tracks played are listed below in the following format:
Title
Artist / Composer (if known or if blank artist or unkown)
Album
Label
Song Duration
8:00 – 9:00
Call of the Wild
Victor Feldman
Best of Victor Feldman
NOVA 8922-2
5:16
Elbow Room
Victor Feldman / Conlon
Best of Victor Feldman
NOVA 8922-2
5:39
You Send Me
Rachelle Ferrell / Cooke
First Instrument
Blue Note CDP 7243 8 27820 2 5
5:06
You Don’t Know What Love Is
Rachelle Ferrell / Cooke
First Instrument
Blue Note CDP 7243 8 27820 2 5
5:13
Shubbee’s Doobie
Bela Fleck
Live Art
Warner 9 46247-2
4:40
Oh Darling
Bela Fleck / Lennon, McCartney
Live Art
Warner 9 46247-2
6:21
Tricycle
Flim & The BB’s
Tricycle
dmp CD-443
4:41
Cakewalk
Flim & The BB’s
Tricycle
dmp CD-443
6:55
Willowcrest
Bob Florence
Jewels
Discovery 74005
5:42
9:00 – 10:00
Jewels
Bob Florence
Jewels
Discovery 74005
5:31
Slow Down
Bakara
Oasis Jazz Mixer, I Disk 2
Oasis Manufacturing
4:36
Bright Future
Gary Pobst
Oasis Jazz Mixer, I Disk 2
Oasis Manufacturing
5:09
The King Can Swing
Steven King & the Acoustic Crew
Oasis Jazz Mixer, I Disk 1
Oasis Manufacturing
3:34
Moth Blues/Goddess of the Jazz Jams
Sheila Landis & Rick Matle
Oasis Jazz Mixer, I Disk 1
Oasis Manufacturing
3:36
Brown Howard
Delirious Tremor / Jenkins
Oasis Jazz Mixer, I Disk 1
Oasis Manufacturing
4:13
It’s the Same Old Way
Frankie Condon Orchestra
Oasis Jazz Mixer, I Disk 1
Oasis Manufacturing
4:12
Salomè
Kelly Shepherd / Kennedy
Oasis Jazz Mixer, I Disk 1
Oasis Manufacturing
3:38
This Isn’t Me
Lisa Michel
Oasis Jazz Mixer, I Disk 1
Oasis Manufacturing
2:41
Into The Blue
Andrew Jung
Oasis Jazz Mixer, I Disk 1
Oasis Manufacturing
4:21
Let’s Fall In Love
Patty McKay
Oasis Jazz Mixer, I Disk 1
Oasis Manufacturing
4:22
Interloper
Brilliant Corners / Demarinis
Oasis Jazz Mixer, I Disk 1
Oasis Manufacturing
6:06
Once I Loved
Tony Gil
Oasis Jazz Mixer, I Disk 1
Oasis Manufacturing
4:38