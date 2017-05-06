Night Music: May 6, 2017

By -

Here is the Night Music Playlist with Kirk Waldhaus. All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Title
Artist / Composer (if known or if blank artist or unkown)
Album
Label
Song Duration

8:00 – 9:00

Call of the Wild
Victor Feldman
Best of Victor Feldman
NOVA 8922-2
5:16

Elbow Room
Victor Feldman / Conlon
Best of Victor Feldman
NOVA 8922-2
5:39

You Send Me
Rachelle Ferrell / Cooke
First Instrument
Blue Note CDP 7243 8 27820 2 5
5:06

You Don’t Know What Love Is
Rachelle Ferrell / Cooke
First Instrument
Blue Note CDP 7243 8 27820 2 5
5:13

Shubbee’s Doobie
Bela Fleck
Live Art
Warner 9 46247-2
4:40

Oh Darling
Bela Fleck / Lennon, McCartney
Live Art
Warner 9 46247-2
6:21

Tricycle
Flim & The BB’s
Tricycle
dmp CD-443
4:41

Cakewalk
Flim & The BB’s
Tricycle
dmp CD-443
6:55

Willowcrest
Bob Florence
Jewels
Discovery 74005
5:42

9:00 – 10:00

Jewels
Bob Florence
Jewels
Discovery 74005
5:31

Slow Down
Bakara
Oasis Jazz Mixer, I Disk 2
Oasis Manufacturing
4:36

Bright Future
Gary Pobst
Oasis Jazz Mixer, I Disk 2
Oasis Manufacturing
5:09

The King Can Swing
Steven King & the Acoustic Crew
Oasis Jazz Mixer, I Disk 1
Oasis Manufacturing
3:34

Moth Blues/Goddess of the Jazz Jams
Sheila Landis & Rick Matle
Oasis Jazz Mixer, I Disk 1
Oasis Manufacturing
3:36

Brown Howard
Delirious Tremor / Jenkins
Oasis Jazz Mixer, I Disk 1
Oasis Manufacturing
4:13

It’s the Same Old Way
Frankie Condon Orchestra
Oasis Jazz Mixer, I Disk 1
Oasis Manufacturing
4:12

Salomè
Kelly Shepherd / Kennedy
Oasis Jazz Mixer, I Disk 1
Oasis Manufacturing
3:38

This Isn’t Me
Lisa Michel
Oasis Jazz Mixer, I Disk 1
Oasis Manufacturing
2:41

Into The Blue
Andrew Jung
Oasis Jazz Mixer, I Disk 1
Oasis Manufacturing
4:21

Let’s Fall In Love
Patty McKay
Oasis Jazz Mixer, I Disk 1
Oasis Manufacturing
4:22

Interloper
Brilliant Corners / Demarinis
Oasis Jazz Mixer, I Disk 1
Oasis Manufacturing
6:06

Once I Loved
Tony Gil
Oasis Jazz Mixer, I Disk 1
Oasis Manufacturing
4:38

