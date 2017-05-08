Alaska News Nightly: Monday, May 8, 2017

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Rep. Eastman stands by controversial abortion statements, attacks media

Phillip Manning, KTNA – Talkeetna

Last week, Representative David Eastman made national news by claiming that there are women in Alaska villages who are “glad” to become pregnant in order to travel to Seattle or Anchorage for an abortion – paid for by Medicaid. Eastman is now blaming the press for the furor over the comments.

Strong earthquake shakes near Adak, registering magnitude 6.4

Laura Kraegel, KUCB – Unalaska

A series of earthquakes shook the Aleutian Islands Monday morning, including a strong magnitude-6.4 quake near Adak.

New constitutional amendment would permanently set PFD to $1,250

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

Members of the House majority have introduced legislation to enshrine Permanent Fund dividends into the Alaska Constitution. The amendment would set dividends at a minimum of $1,250 each year.

Sitka man with Juneau ties charged with murder

Emily Kwong, KCAW – Sitka

A Sitka man formerly of Juneau was charged with first degree murder Saturday, after telling police he killed his girlfriend during an argument.

Fairbanks sees third unsolved killing since April

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks and Associated Press

An arrest warrant has been issued for a 29-year-old man suspected in a Fairbanks homicide.

Only 3 gallons spilled from Hilcorp platform in April, and it wasn’t crude

Elizabeth Harball, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

The state has concluded that just three gallons of liquid escaped from one of Hilcorp’s platforms into Cook Inlet in early April.

Week of the Arctic: ‘Very important’ event showcases concerns, interests in region

Tim Ellis, KUAC – Fairbanks

The Week of the Arctic gets under way today here on the University of Alaska Fairbanks campus. Dozens of Arctic science- and policy-related events will be held throughout the week, culminating in Thursday’s Arctic Council ministerial meetings, when U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will hand over the council chairmanship to his counterpart from Finland.

Alaska students rally, walk out of class to support schools

Associated Press

Hundreds of Alaska residents and students gathered in Fairbanks on Sunday to show support for schools facing heavy budget cuts.

Decades of trawl surveys help Bering Sea climate change research

Zoe Sobel, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Unalaska

There’s a new tool to help scientists and others interested in monitoring how Bering Sea fisheries respond to a changing climate.

Runaway melt: Alaska permafrost is thawing even in winter

Elizabeth Jenkins, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau

When you think of carbon emissions, you probably think of the exhaust that comes from your car. But it comes from the ground, too. As the temperature continues to rise in the Arctic, Alaska’s melting permafrost is releasing carbon dioxide into the Earth’s atmosphere.

After years of vacancy, Nome has an Animal Control Officer

Davis Hovey, KNOM – Nome

For the first time in almost five years, the City of Nome has an active Animal Control Officer (ACO).

Artist gives visual voice to domestic violence

Emily Kwong, KCAW – Sitka

Putting a topic like domestic violence into words is difficult, so artist Carmel Anderson has another approach. Her traveling exhibit, “Unheard Voices, Unheard Wisdom,” conveys the unspoken truths about abuse – of both women and children – through fabric.