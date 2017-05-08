Algo Nuevo May 07, 2017

Here’s the Sunday, May 07, 2017 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera —Something New with Dave Luera.

If you have questions, comments or music requests for host Dave Luera, send email to algonuevo@alaskapublic.org or post your comment at the bottom of this post.

All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Song Title
Artist Name
Album Title
CD Label
Duration

————————————

 

Europa

Santana

The Best of Santana

Columbia

506

 

Dos Caras

Jay Perez

Deep in the Heart of Tejano

Freddie

344

 

Asi Bailando

Mazz

Deep in the Heart of Tejano

Freddie

339

 

Por Tu Amor

Elida Reyna

Deep in the Heart of Tejano

Freddie

333

 

Cowboy Cumbia

Samuel D

Cowboy Cumbia

Samuel D Prod.

437

 

Regresa A Mi

Christina Perea

Promo

SJ Records

340

 

Soy De San Anto

Liberty Band

Puro San Anto

TMR

308

 

Yo Me Conosco Bien

Ricky Valen

Promo

VMB Music Group

348

 

Yo Se Que Tu

David Frias

Promo

VMB Music Group

439

 

Casadora

Grupo Affa

Promo

Unknown

328

 

Sufriendo Penas

Suavecito

Que Padre

JLP

345

 

El Playboy

Suavecito

Que Padre

JLP

334

 

Popurri Rebelde # 5

Marcos Orosco

Emociones

OroMar

635

 

Una Linda Y Hermosa Mujer

Los Cruizers

Music to My Heart

Maracas Music

442

 

Ritmo De Chunga

Los Cruizers

Music to My Heart

Maracas Music

428

 

Las Favoritas

Steve Chavez

Las Favoritas

Randall Records

423

 

Besando Mil Botellas

Steve Chavez

Las Favoritas

Randall Records

335

 

True King Medley

The True King Band

Promo

Unknown

1043

 

La Mucura

The Pete Dominguez Orch.

1980

Goldust

438

 

Como Te Llamas Palomita

Jaime Y Los Chamacos

Tejano Shootout

Freddie

328

 

Cuatro Paredes

La Tropa F

Tejano Shootout

Freddie

325

 

Mi Sufrimiento

Masizzo

Tejano Shootout

Freddie

347

 

Todo Se Acaba

Mazz

Tejano Shootout

Freddie

350

 

Vas A Llorar

Elida Reyna

Tejano Shootout

Freddie

352

 

Sergio El Bailador

Str8 Shot

El Primero

Str8 Studio

339

 

Laguna De Pesares

Str8 Shot

El Primero

Str8 Studio

324

 

You’ve Lost That Loving Feeling

Ruben Ramos

El Idolo De Tejas

Revolution

521

 

Cruz De Palo

Jerry Dean

Cruz De Palo

Atlantis

300

 

Sienteme

Ruben Ramos

El Idolo De Tejas

Revolution

328

 

Cumbia Mix

Mazz

Club Mix

Freddie

1828

 

Soy Musiquero

Daniel Lee Gallegos

Exitos Originales

SJ Records

309

 

Country Joe’s Favorites

La Tropa F

No Regrets

VMB Music Group

418

 

Como La Flor

August V Generations

Sound Garden

307

 

Morena La Causa Fuiste

Grupo Cielo

Grupo Cielo

Cielo Productions

311

 

Gavilan

Grupo Cielo

Grupo Cielo

Cielo Productions

306

 

Talk to Me

Sunny Ozuna

25 Mas Favoritas

Key-Loc

252

 

Polka De Vino

Daniel Lee Gallegos/AJ Martinez

Exitos Originales

SJ Records

3335

 

Rancheras Mix

Solido

Club Mix

Freddie

1110

Eric Bork, or you can just call him “Bork” because everybody else does, is the FM Content Producer for KSKA-FM. He produces and edits episodes of Outdoor Explorer, Addressing Alaskans, as well as a few other programs. He also maintains the web posts for those shows and many others on alaskapublic.org. You can sometimes hear him filling in for Morning Edition or find him operating the sound board for any of the live broadcast programs. After escaping the Detroit area when he was 18, Bork made it up to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, where he earned a degree in Communications/Radio Broadcasting from Northern Michigan University. He spent time managing the college radio station, working for the local NPR affiliate and then in top 40 radio in Michigan before coming to Alaska to work his first few summers. After then moving to Chicago, it only took five years to convince him to move back to Alaska in 2010. When not involved in great radio programming he’s probably riding a bicycle, thinking about riding bicycles, dreaming about bikes, reading a book or planning the next place he’ll travel to. Only two continents left to conquer!

