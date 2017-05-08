Algo Nuevo May 07, 2017

Here’s the Sunday, May 07, 2017 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera —Something New with Dave Luera.
Europa
Santana
The Best of Santana
Columbia
506
Dos Caras
Jay Perez
Deep in the Heart of Tejano
Freddie
344
Asi Bailando
Mazz
Deep in the Heart of Tejano
Freddie
339
Por Tu Amor
Elida Reyna
Deep in the Heart of Tejano
Freddie
333
Cowboy Cumbia
Samuel D
Cowboy Cumbia
Samuel D Prod.
437
Regresa A Mi
Christina Perea
Promo
SJ Records
340
Soy De San Anto
Liberty Band
Puro San Anto
TMR
308
Yo Me Conosco Bien
Ricky Valen
Promo
VMB Music Group
348
Yo Se Que Tu
David Frias
Promo
VMB Music Group
439
Casadora
Grupo Affa
Promo
Unknown
328
Sufriendo Penas
Suavecito
Que Padre
JLP
345
El Playboy
Suavecito
Que Padre
JLP
334
Popurri Rebelde # 5
Marcos Orosco
Emociones
OroMar
635
Una Linda Y Hermosa Mujer
Los Cruizers
Music to My Heart
Maracas Music
442
Ritmo De Chunga
Los Cruizers
Music to My Heart
Maracas Music
428
Las Favoritas
Steve Chavez
Las Favoritas
Randall Records
423
Besando Mil Botellas
Steve Chavez
Las Favoritas
Randall Records
335
True King Medley
The True King Band
Promo
Unknown
1043
La Mucura
The Pete Dominguez Orch.
1980
Goldust
438
Como Te Llamas Palomita
Jaime Y Los Chamacos
Tejano Shootout
Freddie
328
Cuatro Paredes
La Tropa F
Tejano Shootout
Freddie
325
Mi Sufrimiento
Masizzo
Tejano Shootout
Freddie
347
Todo Se Acaba
Mazz
Tejano Shootout
Freddie
350
Vas A Llorar
Elida Reyna
Tejano Shootout
Freddie
352
Sergio El Bailador
Str8 Shot
El Primero
Str8 Studio
339
Laguna De Pesares
Str8 Shot
El Primero
Str8 Studio
324
You’ve Lost That Loving Feeling
Ruben Ramos
El Idolo De Tejas
Revolution
521
Cruz De Palo
Jerry Dean
Cruz De Palo
Atlantis
300
Sienteme
Ruben Ramos
El Idolo De Tejas
Revolution
328
Cumbia Mix
Mazz
Club Mix
Freddie
1828
Soy Musiquero
Daniel Lee Gallegos
Exitos Originales
SJ Records
309
Country Joe’s Favorites
La Tropa F
No Regrets
VMB Music Group
418
Como La Flor
August V Generations
Sound Garden
307
Morena La Causa Fuiste
Grupo Cielo
Grupo Cielo
Cielo Productions
311
Gavilan
Grupo Cielo
Grupo Cielo
Cielo Productions
306
Talk to Me
Sunny Ozuna
25 Mas Favoritas
Key-Loc
252
Polka De Vino
Daniel Lee Gallegos/AJ Martinez
Exitos Originales
SJ Records
3335
Rancheras Mix
Solido
Club Mix
Freddie
1110