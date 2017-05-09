Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, May 9, 2017

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Alaska Senate leader eyes session extension if work remains

Associated Press

Alaska Senate President Pete Kelly says it will be challenging for the Legislature to complete its work within the 121-day regular session limit.

Alaska Federation of Natives keeping close eye on White House

Anna Rose MacArthur, KYUK – Bethel

The Alaska Federation of Natives is keeping a close eye on the new administration of President Donald Trump. The Native organization’s board is developing ways to negotiate with the current government in Washington, participate in decision making, and advance Alaska Native priorities.

F-35s fly first training missions in Alaska skies

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

For the first time, F-35 Fighter jets are flying in Alaska as part of massive military training exercise.

$10 million allocated to North Pole flood control project

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

Nearly $10 million allocated to the Army Corps of Engineers will pay for work to insure the integrity of the Chan Flood Control Project in North Pole.

Anchorage Petroleum Wives Club welcomes new era with new name

Elizabeth Harball, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

The Anchorage Petroleum Wives Club has been around longer than Alaska’s been a state. Founded after the first big oil discovery in Alaska, its purpose was to welcome the wives of the oil workers flooding into the state. But a lot has changed since then, so the Anchorage Petroleum Wives Club recently decided it’s time to rebrand.

City moves to make emergency shelter space permanent

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Anchorage officials are hoping to keep some emergency homeless shelters open longer, past the winter months and into the summer.

New respite program helps homeless people heal

Anne Hillman, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

A new community partnership is freeing up hospital resources by proving people without homes a place to heal. Brother Francis Shelter in Anchorage is working with the area’s three main hospitals to provide respite care for sick or injured people who are homeless.

Snakewatch ends peacefully: 100-pound python, Sam, back at home in Meadow Lakes

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

A 17-foot albino Burmese python is back at home in Meadow Lakes after going missing for two weeks. The snake, named Sam, escaped while his owner was doing some spring cleaning.

Alutiiq community seeks city-owned property for Memorial Park

Kayla Desroches, KMXT – Kodiak

The Alutiiq Museum is scoping out a site to bury ancestral remains that returned to the island in February. The internment would be the end of the ancestors’ long journey.

Ask a Climatologist: Tracking “green up” in Fairbanks

Annie Feidt, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

Trees and shrubs are starting to turn green in much of Alaska. But Fairbanks is the only community in the state with an historical record tracking the green up date.