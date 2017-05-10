Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, May 10, 2017

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Rep. Eastman becomes first Alaska House member to be censured

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

Representative David Eastman became the first member of the Alaska House to be censured on Wednesday.

Murkowski, Sullivan diverge in statements on Comey firing

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

Murkowski sees “serious cause for concern” in timing of President Trump’s dismissal of the FBI director. Sullivan sees “questions” there, and in the conduct of the Obama White House.

Verdict looms in Sockeye Fire trial

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

A half-dozen jurors are set to decide whether an Anchorage couple started a costly Willow wildfire in 2015, known as the Sockeye Fire.

Walker tells Assembly he expects revenues in fiscal plan

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

During a short trip to Anchorage, the governor used a brief window to tell the body he’s optimistic lawmaker’s will deliver a fiscal plan this session.

Return to sender: Juneau pot business blocked from mailing tax payments

Jacob Resneck, KTOO – Juneau

Alaska tax officials have set up a system to tax licensed marijuana businesses. Due to Alaska’s geography actually getting the revenue to the state isn’t always easy.

Arctic representatives kick off Arctic Conference in Fairbanks

Rachel Waldholz, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson flew to Fairbanks today, accompanied by both of Alaska’s U.S. Senators. Tillerson is preparing to meet with his counterparts from seven other Arctic nations tomorrow morning. That’s when the U.S. will formally hand over the two-year chairmanship of the Arctic Council to Finland.

After high-level Arctic talks, the party moves to Anchorage

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

As delegates, dignitaries, and stakeholders wind-down high level council meetings, the Anchorage Museum is hosting North By North, a first-time festival focused on issues specific to the Circumpolar North.

Experts outline benefits of boosting Arctic broadband; but some cite cultural ‘concern’

Tim Ellis, KUAC – Fairbanks

Participants in the Arctic Broadband Forum held this week at the University of Alaska Fairbanks got an update on the progress of a project that promises to bring high-speed internet to remote northern Alaskan communities.

Ask a Climatologist: Alaska wins the daylight prize

Annie Feidt, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

Alaska is once again the land of the midnight sun. If you live in Utqiaġvik (formerly Barrow), the sun won’t set again until August 2.