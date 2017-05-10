Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, May 10, 2017

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn
Rep. Eastman becomes first Alaska House member to be censured
Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau
Representative David Eastman became the first member of the Alaska House to be censured on Wednesday.
Murkowski, Sullivan diverge in statements on Comey firing
Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.
Murkowski sees “serious cause for concern” in timing of President Trump’s dismissal of the FBI director. Sullivan sees “questions” there, and in the conduct of the Obama White House.
Verdict looms in Sockeye Fire trial
Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage
A half-dozen jurors are set to decide whether an Anchorage couple started a costly Willow wildfire in 2015, known as the Sockeye Fire.
Walker tells Assembly he expects revenues in fiscal plan
Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage
During a short trip to Anchorage, the governor used a brief window to tell the body he’s optimistic lawmaker’s will deliver a fiscal plan this session.
Return to sender: Juneau pot business blocked from mailing tax payments
Jacob Resneck, KTOO – Juneau
Alaska tax officials have set up a system to tax licensed marijuana businesses. Due to Alaska’s geography actually getting the revenue to the state isn’t always easy.
Arctic representatives kick off Arctic Conference in Fairbanks
Rachel Waldholz, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson flew to Fairbanks today, accompanied by both of Alaska’s U.S. Senators. Tillerson is preparing to meet with his counterparts from seven other Arctic nations tomorrow morning. That’s when the U.S. will formally hand over the two-year chairmanship of the Arctic Council to Finland.
After high-level Arctic talks, the party moves to Anchorage
Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage
As delegates, dignitaries, and stakeholders wind-down high level council meetings, the Anchorage Museum is hosting North By North, a first-time festival focused on issues specific to the Circumpolar North.
Experts outline benefits of boosting Arctic broadband; but some cite cultural ‘concern’
Tim Ellis, KUAC – Fairbanks
Participants in the Arctic Broadband Forum held this week at the University of Alaska Fairbanks got an update on the progress of a project that promises to bring high-speed internet to remote northern Alaskan communities.
Ask a Climatologist: Alaska wins the daylight prize
Annie Feidt, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage
Alaska is once again the land of the midnight sun. If you live in Utqiaġvik (formerly Barrow), the sun won’t set again until August 2.