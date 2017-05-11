Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, May 11, 2017

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Listen now

Tillerson gets earful on climate change from Arctic governments

Rachel Waldholz, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson got an earful from governments around the Arctic today — on the topic of climate change.

Over a hundred people protest during Arctic Council meeting in Fairbanks

Robert Hannon, KUAC – Fairbanks

More than 100 protesters gathered in downtown Fairbanks Wednesday evening. The gathering aimed to send a message to Arctic Council delegates meeting in Fairbanks this week.

Income tax on the Senate’s plate tomorrow

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

The Senate plans to vote tomorrow on a House proposal to bring a state income tax to Alaska. Senate majority leaders oppose the tax, and it will likely go down to defeat. But this isn’t the first time the state has debated this tax – and it may not be the last.

Lawyer arrested, charged with smuggling drugs to jailed client

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

An Anchorage attorney and her client are charged with smuggling drugs into jail.

Sitka man indicted on three counts of murder in girlfriend’s death

Robert Woolsey, KCAW – Sitka

A Juneau grand jury on Wednesday indicted a Sitka man on three counts of murder, in the shooting death of his girlfriend last weekend.

Alaska Marine Highway drops price for Taku ferry

Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska – Juneau

No one wants to buy the state ferry Taku. So, officials are lowering its price.

Stream temperature monitoring could provide insight into important fish populations

Abbey Collins, KHNS – Haines

The Chilkat River and its nearby waters are a major source of food for subsistence fishermen in Haines and Klukwan. That’s one reason decreased salmon runs are alarming in the Chilkat and other rivers in Southeast. Tribal leaders around the region are trying to get a handle on one factor that may contribute to declining returns.

Kelp harvesters optimistic for Kodiak yield

Kayla Desroches, KMXT – Kodiak

Commercial seaweed farming could be a hot new industry in Alaska. Blue Evolution, a company from the Lower 48 that turns seaweed into pasta products, has partnered up with both Alaska and out-of-state groups to harvest and process the super food in Kodiak.

After 40 years, Air Station Sitka maintains original mission

Emily Russell, KCAW – Sitka

It’s been 40 years since the hangar doors opened at Air Station Sitka. Since 1977 Coast Guard helicopters have been flying all over Southeast Alaska for rescue missions and medevacs.