Alaska News Nightly: Friday, May 12, 2017

Sockeye fire verdict: Not guilty

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

The trial of Greg Imig and Amy Dewitt, accused of the 2015 Willow area wildfire known as the Sockeye fire came to a dramatic conclusion today. The married couple were found not guilty on all counts.

EPA settles with Pebble, clears permitting path for mine

Dave Bendinger, KDLG – Dillingham

The EPA has announced a new process that could let the Pebble Partnership develop a controversial mine at the headwaters of Bristol Bay, if its permits are granted.

Senate votes down state income tax

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

The Senate voted against a state income tax Friday.

More than 200 Anchorage teachers to receive layoff notices

Josh Edge, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Amid uncertainty over state funding, the Anchorage School District is preparing to lay off hundreds of teachers. Two hundred non-tenured teachers will be notified by the end of the school year.

State gasline corporation raises specter of eminent domain

Rashah McChesney, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau

The rumor mill in the Kenai Peninsula community of Nikiski is up and running again after the Alaska Gasline Development Corporation (AGDC) mailed letters to landowners last week.

Funding for pro-road group approved by Juneau Assembly

Jacob Resneck, KTOO – Juneau

At a budget belt-tightening meeting Wednesday, the Juneau Assembly teed up $20,000 for a pro-road group that’s backing the Juneau Access Project.

Murre colonies struggle to reproduce following die-off

Zoe Sobel, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Unalaska

The massive murre die-off that left tens of thousands of dead birds on Alaska’s coast in 2015 and 2016 may be over, but the population is still struggling. In the Gulf of Alaska and Bering Sea, surviving murres are failing to reproduce.

AK: Feeding the hungry Susitna Valley residents

Phillip Manning, KTNA – Talkeetna

The Upper Susitna Food Pantry, with locations in Talkeetna and Trapper Creek, provides food assistance to hundreds of Susitna Valley residents. While many volunteers work together to help in that process, there is one person without whom the pantry could not function as it does.

49 Voices: Mackenzie Harvey of Eagle River

Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

This week we’re hearing from Mackenzie Harvey from Eagle River. Last week, Harvey, her husband, and their two young daughters traveled to Washington D.C. for Strolling Thunder, a baby march put on by the nonprofit Zero to Three.