The trial of Greg Imig and Amy Dewitt, accused of the 2015 Willow area wildfire known as the Sockeye fire came to a dramatic conclusion today. The married couple were found not guilty on all counts but before the verdict was announced there was anger and confusion at the courthouse as victims were shut out of the room for nearly an hour.

Alaska Public Media’s Casey Grove is at the courthouse in Palmer and joined Alaska News Nightly host Lori Townsend by phone.

