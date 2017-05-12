Teen suicide and the controversy over Netflix’s “​Thirteen Reasons Why”

The CDC reports that suicide is the third leading cause of death among people ages 10 to 14 and the second leading cause of death for people 15-24. According to the 2016 Alaska Youth Risk Behavior Survey (YBRS), 20% of Alaska teens seriously considered suicide and almost 11% attempted suicide 1 or more times in the past year. As alarming as these numbers are, perhaps even more concerning, is the fact that, after years of decreasing, suicide rates among teens have increased almost 25% over the past 18 years. On the next Line One, Anchorage School District Prevention Specialist, counselor and member of the Alaska Suicide Prevention Council, Julie Vinceck joins co-host Prentiss Pemberton to discuss teen suicide and the controversy surrounding the new Netflix series Thirteen Reasons Why.

HOST: Prentiss Pemberton, LCSW

GUEST:

Julie Vincek, School Counselor and member of the Statewide Suicide Prevention Council.

LINKS:

PARTICIPATE:

Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (2:00 – 3:00pm)

Send email to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)

before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air) Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

LIVE BROADCAST: Monday, May 15, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. AKDT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Monday, May 15, 2017, at 8:00 p.m. AKDT

DR. WOODARD’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:

SUBSCRIBE: Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by:

Find the archive of past Line One: Your Health Connection shows here.