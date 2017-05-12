Transportation: What we have and what we want

This week we’re featuring another panel discussion on transportation entitled “What we have and what we would like: Public and non-motorized or active transportation”. This is the second in a series of discussions being held on local transportation issues titled “From Here to the Future: Transforming Anchorage/Mat-Su Transportation”.
SPEAKERS:
- Cynthia Wentworth – Passenger Rail for Commuters Planning Committee – Cynthia Wentworth’s presentation
- Steve Cleary – ED, Alaska Trails – Steve Cleary’s presentation
- Andrew Ooms – Senior Engineer, Kittelson & Associates The Future of Public Transit and On-Street Bicycle slideshow
- Lindsey Hajduk – President, Bike Anchorage Bike Anchorage presentation
MODERATOR:
- Taylor Brelsford– Board member, Alaska Common Ground
HOST: Alaska Common Ground
LINKS:
- From Here to the Future: Transforming Anchorage/Mat-Su Transportation
- AMATS (Anchorage Metropolitan Area Transportation Solutions) is the planning organization for our area. You can find out what projects are underway and how to get involved.
- http://msblrtp2035.com/
- Matanuska-Susitna Long Range Transportation Plan
RECORDED: Tuesday, April 25, 2017 at 49th State Brewing Company.
