Alaska News Nightly: Monday, May 15, 2017

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Listen now

With deadline looming, how much does the legislature still have on its plate?

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

The Legislature is scheduled to end its session Wednesday, under a deadline set by the Alaska Constitution. But that doesn’t mean its work is over.

In first townhall in Interior Alaska, crowd engages with Sullivan

Robert Hannon, KUAC – Fairbanks

Alaska US Senator Dan Sullivan addressed hot button issues, including the firing of FBI Director James Comey, and replacement of the Affordable Care Act, during his first Town Hall meeting in interior Alaska Friday.

Alaska tourism rates at an all-time high last summer

Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

According to a report from the Alaska Tourism Industry Association, the state had 1,857,500 visitors last summer — that reflects a four percent increase since the previous year and the highest amount on record.

Simple cabins to be built to house Alaska homeless

Associated Press

Two Alaska nonprofits are coming together to build affordable housing for the homeless.

Alaska professor, student to study impact of whale watching



Associated Press

A University of Alaska professor and graduate student are planning to study the impact whale watching has on humpback whales.

New regulations to reduce fine particle pollution in Interior Alaska

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

The State of Alaska is implementing two new regulations aimed at reducing wintertime fine particulate pollution in the Fairbanks-North Pole area.

Boat owners fooled by website charging high prices for vessel documentation

Emily Files, KHNS – Haines

This is the time of year when Alaska fishermen make sure they have their paperwork in order so they’re ready to hit the water. But recently, some of those boat owners were targeted by a third-party service that charges much higher rates for Coast Guard certification.

Could Norway be an Alaskan model for prison reform?

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

Alaska is looking to Norway as a model for prison reform. The state is one of several that the California based non-profit Prison Law Office, is working with to improve conditions for prisoners.

Nursing Narratives turns the spotlight on unique experiences

Vikram Patel, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Every day, Nurses come home with stories. This week, seven nurses got on stage to share some of their favorites as part of National Nurses Week. From life to death, serious to funny, they showcased the whole gamut of the profession.

DJs discuss the sound of the Arctic at NxN festival

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

On the tail of the Arctic Council meeting in Fairbanks last week, the Anchorage Museum hosted a multi-day series of events focused on the high north. Artists, academics, and policy-makers gathered for the first-ever North by North festival. According to organizers, one of the goals was to add more creativity and culture into global discussions of the Arctic.