The future of the military in Alaska

Russian fighters have flown near Alaska’s coast 5 times in recent weeks. U.S. military officials stress the flights and intercepts are within the realm of normal, a Russia expert says it’s a test of American readiness. Where do these incidents fit within the current and future role of security in the region? Senator Dan Sullivan will discuss it on the next Talk of Alaska.

Listen Now

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

U.S Senator Dan Sullivan

Statewide callers

Participate:

Call 550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air). Send email to talk@alaskapublic.org (comments may be read on air)



LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, May 16, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Talk of Alaska updates automatically by email, RSS or podcast.