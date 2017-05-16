Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, May 16, 2017

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Listen now

Sullivan calls for White House ‘discipline’; Murkowski mulls special prosecutor

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

Both of Alaska’s U.S. senators say they’re concerned by reports that President Trump shared classified intelligence with top Russian officials in the Oval Office. Sen. Sullivan said it would help if the president stops the morning Tweets and focuses on the goals that got him elected.

Sullivan discusses broad spectrum of topics with statewide listeners on Talk of Alaska

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Republican Senator Dan Sullivan spoke on Talk of Alaska Tuesday morning about a broad range of topics, from national news stories in the headlines to regional issues facing the state.

Anchorage sees 14 homicide victims so far this year, faster rate than during record year

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

14 people have been the victims of homicide in Alaska’s most-populous city so far in 2017.

Senate sends oil tax credit overhaul back to the House

Rashah McChesney, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau

With the end of session looming, Alaska’s Senate passed its version of an oil tax credit reform bill on Monday.

Legislature begins voting on Walker cabinet picks, starting with oil and gas commissioner

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

The Legislature approved Governor Bill Walker’s appointment of Hollis French to serve on the Alaska Oil and Gas Conservation Commission today. French, a former lawmaker himself, was confirmed by a 35 to 24 vote.

After stern state letter and a loss, lone Anchorage pot club closes

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

After a years-long legal skirmish with state officials, Alaska’s first marijuana club, Potluck Events, has closed its doors. From the beginning there were disputes over the club’s legality. The final straw was a cease-and-desist order from state regulators and the passing of the club’s founder, just days apart.

Former state Supreme Court justice to receive national awards for civics education

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

Former Alaska Supreme Court Justice Dana Fabe will receive the 2017 Sandra Day O’Connor Award for the Advancement of Civics Education. The award is from the National Center for State Courts.

Less sea ice means shorter hunting season for polar bears and scientists

Elizabeth Jenkins, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau

Scientists travel into the Arctic every year to study polar bears. It helps them estimate the population. But this year, they had to cut that research short. Melting sea ice is making the task a lot more difficult.

Closure of Interior’s only dairy shows vulnerability of Alaska’s food security

Tim Ellis, KUAC – Fairbanks

The only commercial dairy in the Interior will soon shut down. The owners of Northern Lights Dairy in Delta Junction, one of Alaska’s two operating dairies, say they’ve decided to close the dairy they’ve operated since 1970 due to a lack of workers and other challenges.

Ask a Climatologist: Sizing up Alaska’s summer

Annie Feidt, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

Summer in Alaska is full of endless daylight, a few mosquitoes and also some pretty amazing or terrible weather, depending on the year. So how are forecasters sizing up the long term outlook for June, July and August?

Fans watch first Tlingit Miss Alaska reach final 10 in Miss USA contest

Quinton Chandler, KTOO – Juneau

Some of London’s fans said they were proud of how far she did manage to go and they’re happy she used her platform to showcase Native culture.