Algo Nuevo May 14, 2017

Here’s the Sunday, May 14, 2017 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera —Something New with Dave Luera.
If you have questions, comments or music requests for host Dave Luera, send email to algonuevo@alaskapublic.org or post your comment at the bottom of this post.
All tracks played are listed below in the following format:
Song Title
Artist Name
Album Title
CD Label
Duration
————————————
Canela
Santana
Shape Shifter
Star Faith
522
Las Mananitas
Liberty Band
Puro San Anto
TMR
306
Rahcheras Medley
Liberty Band
Puro San Anto
TMR
431
Corazon Dormido
Mazz
Mazz Cumbias
Freddie
412
Dame Un Minuto
Mazz
Mazz Cumbias
Freddie
414
Mi Madrecita
Christian Sanchez
Sinceramente
Atlantis
334
Flores Para Mi Madre
Christian Sanchez
Sinceramente
Atlantis
258
Te Vas Angel Mio
Bobby Madrid/Christina Perea
Promo
Unknown
308
Mi Linda Esposa
Marcos Orosco
Musia En La Piel
OroMar
328
Popurri Rebelde # 5
Marcos Orosco
Musia En La Piel
OroMar
641
No Volvere
Justicia Band
Promo
Unknown
413
De Aquel Amor
Justicia Band
Promo
Unknown
413
Let Me Love You
Sunny Ozuna
25 Mas Favoritas
Key-Loc
306
Como La lor
August
V Generations
Sound Garden
308
Negra Tomasa
August
V Generations
Sound Garden
459
Amor De Una Madre
Perfeccion
Ayer Y Hoy
Martinez Music
427
Rumbo Al Sur
Perfeccion
Ayer Y Hoy
Martinez Music
328
Popurri Revolucion
Various Mariachi
Encuentro Internacional 2005
Gobierno De Jalisco
833
Mi Heroe
Elida Reyna Y Avante
Mi Epoca
Freddie
403
Quiero Ser Tuya
Elida Reyna Y Avante
Mi Epoca
Freddie
333
Rinconcito En El Cielo
Los Cruizers
Music to My Heart
Maracas Music
418
La Del Mono Colorado
Los Cruizers
Music to My Heart
Maracas Music
422
Que Seas Feliz
Little Joe Y La Familia
Caliente
Freddie
409
Oldies Medley
Liberty Band
Puro San Anto
TMR
609
Todavia Me Queda Voz
Ibrahim Ferrer
De Cuba Son
Egrem
526
If Tomorrow Never Comes
David Olivarez
Back to Basics
Freddie
409
El Tejano Enamorado
David Olivarez
Back to Basics
Freddie
429
Vamos a Bailar
Suavecito
Que Padre
JLP
300
Por Un Amor
Johnny Hernandez
Gracias Por Todos Los Exitos
CR Records
409
El Rebelde
Johnny Hernandez
Gracias Por Todos Los Exitos
CR Records
457
Sufriendo Penas
Suavecito
Que Padre
JLP
325
Mi Ultima Carta
Siggno
Rocjteno
Freddie
357
Linda Morena
Daniel Lee Gallegos
Exitos Originales
SJ Records
335
Paloma Desplumada
Carols & Freddie
The Best of Friends
Freddie
309
Te Amare Un Millon De Veces
Carols & Freddie
The Best of Friends
Freddie
347
Bad Boys Power Mix
Mazz
Club Mix
Freddie
1411