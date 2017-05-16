Algo Nuevo May 14, 2017

By -

Here’s the Sunday, May 14, 2017 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera —Something New with Dave Luera.

If you have questions, comments or music requests for host Dave Luera, send email to algonuevo@alaskapublic.org or post your comment at the bottom of this post.

All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Song Title
Artist Name
Album Title
CD Label
Duration

————————————

 

Canela

Santana

Shape Shifter

Star Faith

522

 

Las Mananitas

Liberty Band

Puro San Anto

TMR

306

 

Rahcheras Medley

Liberty Band

Puro San Anto

TMR

431

 

Corazon Dormido

Mazz

Mazz Cumbias

Freddie

412

 

Dame Un Minuto

Mazz

Mazz Cumbias

Freddie

414

 

Mi Madrecita

Christian Sanchez

Sinceramente

Atlantis

334

 

Flores Para Mi Madre

Christian Sanchez

Sinceramente

Atlantis

258

 

Te Vas Angel Mio

Bobby Madrid/Christina Perea

Promo

Unknown

308

 

Mi Linda Esposa

Marcos Orosco

Musia En La Piel

OroMar

328

 

Popurri Rebelde # 5

Marcos Orosco

Musia En La Piel

OroMar

641

 

No Volvere

Justicia Band

Promo

Unknown

413

 

De Aquel Amor

Justicia Band

Promo

Unknown

413

 

Let Me Love You

Sunny Ozuna

25 Mas Favoritas

Key-Loc

306

 

Como La lor

August

V Generations

Sound Garden

308

 

Negra Tomasa

August

V Generations

Sound Garden

459

 

Amor De Una Madre

Perfeccion

Ayer Y Hoy

Martinez Music

427

 

Rumbo Al Sur

Perfeccion

Ayer Y Hoy

Martinez Music

328

 

Popurri Revolucion

Various Mariachi

Encuentro Internacional 2005

Gobierno De Jalisco

833

 

Mi Heroe

Elida Reyna Y Avante

Mi Epoca

Freddie

403

 

Quiero Ser Tuya

Elida Reyna Y Avante

Mi Epoca

Freddie

333

 

Rinconcito En El Cielo

Los Cruizers

Music to My Heart

Maracas Music

418

 

La Del Mono Colorado

Los Cruizers

Music to My Heart

Maracas Music

422

 

Que Seas Feliz

Little Joe Y La Familia

Caliente

Freddie

409

 

Oldies Medley

Liberty Band

Puro San Anto

TMR

609

 

Todavia Me Queda Voz

Ibrahim Ferrer

De Cuba Son

Egrem

526

 

If Tomorrow Never Comes

David Olivarez

Back to Basics

Freddie

409

 

El Tejano Enamorado

David Olivarez

Back to Basics

Freddie

429

 

Vamos a Bailar

Suavecito

Que Padre

JLP

300

 

Por Un Amor

Johnny Hernandez

Gracias Por Todos Los Exitos

CR Records

409

 

El Rebelde

Johnny Hernandez

Gracias Por Todos Los Exitos

CR Records

457

 

Sufriendo Penas

Suavecito

Que Padre

JLP

325

 

Mi Ultima Carta

Siggno

Rocjteno

Freddie

357

 

Linda Morena

Daniel Lee Gallegos

Exitos Originales

SJ Records

335

 

Paloma Desplumada

Carols & Freddie

The Best of Friends

Freddie

309

 

Te Amare Un Millon De Veces

Carols & Freddie

The Best of Friends

Freddie

347

 

Bad Boys Power Mix

Mazz

Club Mix

Freddie

1411

SHARE
Previous articleIn first townhall in Interior Alaska, crowd engages with Sullivan
Next articleLess sea ice means shorter hunting season for polar bears and scientists
Eric Bork, or you can just call him “Bork” because everybody else does, is the FM Content Producer for KSKA-FM. He produces and edits episodes of Outdoor Explorer, Addressing Alaskans, as well as a few other programs. He also maintains the web posts for those shows and many others on alaskapublic.org. You can sometimes hear him filling in for Morning Edition or find him operating the sound board for any of the live broadcast programs. After escaping the Detroit area when he was 18, Bork made it up to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, where he earned a degree in Communications/Radio Broadcasting from Northern Michigan University. He spent time managing the college radio station, working for the local NPR affiliate and then in top 40 radio in Michigan before coming to Alaska to work his first few summers. After then moving to Chicago, it only took five years to convince him to move back to Alaska in 2010. When not involved in great radio programming he’s probably riding a bicycle, thinking about riding bicycles, dreaming about bikes, reading a book or planning the next place he’ll travel to. Only two continents left to conquer!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR