UA president discusses search for new individual campus’ leadership

A University of Alaska Anchorage provost will serve as interim UAA chancellor while a search is conducted to replace outgoing chancellor Tom Case.

Anchorage campus Provost Samuel Gingrich will fill in after Chancellor Case retires June 30th. UA President Jim Johnsen shared the news Monday during a special regents meeting.

”Given the continuity of leadership that Provost Gingrich provides, my plan is to commence the search in the fall,” Johnsen said.

A similar nationwide search at the University of Alaska Fairbanks yielded 4 chancellor finalists last month.

They are U.S. Global Change Research Program Director J. Michael Kuperberg, Scripps Institution of Oceanography director emeritus Tony Haymet, former Fort Hays State University president Mirta Martin, and current University of Alaska vice president for academic affairs and research Dan White.

President Johnsen hopes to have a decision finalized by May 23rd.

The UAF Chancellor’s post has been filled on an interim basis since the 2015 retirement of Brian Rogers.

President Johnsen said the plan is to have a permanent chancellor in place by July 1st.