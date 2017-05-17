Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, May 17, 2017

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

No budget plan unveiled as legislative session ends

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

The Legislature is ending its session today with no state budget and no agreement on a plan to balance the budget in the future.

Legislature approves all but one of Walker’s cabinet picks

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

The Alaska Legislature approved 101 of Governor Walker’s appointments yesterday (Tuesday) – and voted down one. The only rejection was of Fairbanks resident Drew Phoenix. He’s served as a member of the State Commission for Human Rights since February. He’s also transgender. His appointment was defeated, 35 to 24.

Young OK with special counsel, rues ‘media hype’

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

Alaska Congress Don Young says it’s fine with him that the Justice Department appointed a special counsel to investigate Russia’s role in the 2016 election. “This is all media hype,” Young said.

Bogoslof Volcano erupts, sends up ash cloud

Associated Press

An Aleutian volcano erupted Tuesday night and spewed ash for more than an hour.

Sinkhole pops up at Ft. Wainwright

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

A sinkhole has opened up on Ft. Wainwright in Fairbanks.

Mayor’s veto cuts Mat-Su education budget

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

A bit of last-minute school funding did not survive the veto pen of Matanuska-Susitna Borough Mayor Vern Halter.

New trooper boss talks priorities on first day

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

The Alaska State Troopers have a new boss: Longtime trooper Hans Brinke is now Col. Brinke, the head of an organization he joined 26 years ago as a recruit.

Repair season under way on ‘just about every road in Alaska’

Tim Ellis, KUAC – Fairbanks

The Alaska Department of Transportation’s summer road-construction season has begun, with major projects in Fairbanks and on both the Richardson and Parks highways. Crews are hustling to get as much work done as possible during the short construction season.

Kodiak prepares for infectious disease with ebola simulation

Kayla Desroches, KMXT – Kodiak

Every year on Kodiak Island, the common cold – known locally as the “Kodiak crud” – spreads among city residents. But imagine if a more serious illness or disease entered the population.

UA president discusses search for new individual campus’ leadership

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

A University of Alaska Anchorage provost will serve as interim UAA chancellor while a search is conducted to replace outgoing chancellor Tom Case.

From gangs to a grad: A former inmate celebrates finishing college

Quinton Chandler, KTOO – Juneau

This month, 30-year-old Marcos Galindo graduated with a bachelor’s degree in social science with a concentration in political science. Now, he’s working on a master’s of public administration and wants a Ph.D. in Chicano studies – a choice weighted by his early life on the streets and in the prisons of California.

At Bartlett High, a student meteorologist delivers the forecast

Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

For most high-schoolers, the first thing they hear at school every day is the Pledge of Allegiance and announcements. But students at Anchorage’s Bartlett High School get something more: a weather report.