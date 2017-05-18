Traveling Music 5-21-17

Traveling Music

Shonti Elder

5-21-17

Format:

Song Title

Artist / Composer

CD Title

Label

Duration

Child of This Place

Dougie Maclean / Dougie Maclean

Caledonia Cantata

Dunkeld Records

7:40

Thinking Ever Thinking

Nancy Conescu / Traditional

Wild Blossoms

www.nancyconescu.com

4:34

Lady Margret

Cassie Franklin / Traditional

Cold Mountain

Sony

3:02

Blooming Caroline from Edinburgh Town

Battlefield Band / Traditional

Beg & Borrow

www.battlefieldband.co.uk

5:23

Madman Across the Water

Bill Cooley with Kathy Mattea / Bill Cooley

The Return Journey

NLM Records

6:15

If I Had Known

Greg Brown / Greg Brown

If I Had Known

Red House Records

3:21

Spring and All

Mary Chapin Carpenter / Greg Brown

Going Driftless

Red House Records

3:38

The Road West (instrumental)

Alison Brown / Mairtin O’Connor

The Company You Keep

Compass Records

5:28

Wild Blossoms

Nancy Conescu / Nancy Conescu

Wild Blossoms

www.nancyconescu.com

3:11

Youthful Innocence

Dougie Maclean / Dougie Maclean

Caledonia Cantata

Dunkeld Records

6:04

Laughing River

Greg Brown / Greg Brown

If I Had Known

Red House Records

4:18

The Return Journey (instrumental)

Bill Cooley / Bill Cooley

The Return Journey

NLM Records

3:00