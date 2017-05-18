Traveling Music 5-21-17

Traveling Music
Shonti Elder
5-21-17
Format:
Song Title
Artist / Composer
CD Title
Label
Duration
Child of This Place
Dougie Maclean / Dougie Maclean
Caledonia Cantata
Dunkeld Records
7:40
Thinking Ever Thinking
Nancy Conescu / Traditional
Wild Blossoms
www.nancyconescu.com
4:34
Lady Margret
Cassie Franklin / Traditional
Cold Mountain
Sony
3:02
Blooming Caroline from Edinburgh Town
Battlefield Band / Traditional
Beg & Borrow
www.battlefieldband.co.uk
5:23
Madman Across the Water
Bill Cooley with Kathy Mattea / Bill Cooley
The Return Journey
NLM Records
6:15
If I Had Known
Greg Brown / Greg Brown
If I Had Known
Red House Records
3:21
Spring and All
Mary Chapin Carpenter / Greg Brown
Going Driftless
Red House Records
3:38
The Road West (instrumental)
Alison Brown / Mairtin O’Connor
The Company You Keep
Compass Records
5:28
Wild Blossoms
Nancy Conescu / Nancy Conescu
Wild Blossoms
www.nancyconescu.com
3:11
Youthful Innocence
Dougie Maclean / Dougie Maclean
Caledonia Cantata
Dunkeld Records
6:04
Laughing River
Greg Brown / Greg Brown
If I Had Known
Red House Records
4:18
The Return Journey (instrumental)
Bill Cooley / Bill Cooley
The Return Journey
NLM Records
3:00