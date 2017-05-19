Alaska News Nightly: Friday, May 19, 2017

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Police Memorial Day in Fairbanks pays tribute to last year’s fallen officer

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

Today is Police Memorial Day, and a ceremony to remember law enforcement officers in the state who have died in the line of duty, was held in Fairbanks this morning.

Cook Inlet oil and gas lease sales set for June

Elizabeth Harball, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

The federal government this week announced it’s holding an oil and gas lease sale for over a million acres in Cook Inlet this June.

Preventing human trafficking of homeless youth by building connections

Anne Hillman, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Young people who are homeless in Alaska are at high risk for human trafficking, but there are ways to prevent the problem.

Juneau’s homeless population prefers Marine Park over Thane campground

Jacob Resneck, KTOO – Juneau

Juneau’s controversial anti-camping ordinance has been in effect for more than a month. The result has been more people are sleeping in downtown’s Marine Park. Now the city is looking to empty the park of overnight campers.

Report: Melting of Arctic sea ice taking heavy toll on marine species

Matt Miller, KTOO – Juneau

The latest research shows that diminishing Arctic sea ice caused by climate change is forcing some species to travel further to find food or look for alternative food sources.

CEO: Possible Sitka Community Hospital merger raises ‘complexity’ of hospital’s challenges

Robert Woolsey, KCAW – Sitka

Sitka Community Hospital is operating in the black for the first time in several years, but its future is far from certain.

AK: New book of poetry explores indigenous thought

Scott Burton, KTOO – Juneau

Juneau poet Ishmael Hope has released his new book of poetry titled “Rock Piles Along the Eddy. KTOO’s Scott Burton spoke with Hope and brings us this preview of the new collection two years in the making.

49 Voices: James Hart of Haines

Emily Files, KHNS – Haines

This week we’re hearing from James Hart in Haines. Hart is a young tribal council member of the Chilkoot Indian Association, and a delegate on the Tlingit and Haida Central Council. He received an “emerging leader” award from the Council last month.