Future of the Fourth Avenue Theatre

Fans of Anchorage’s historic movie house plan to celebrate its 70th birthday over Memorial Day Weekend with significant movies, music and memories. A street fair right on Fourth Avenue is planned from May 27-29.

This expression of community spirit is more than a birthday party. Participants hope to find a way to save the building, or at least influence its future. The building is privately owned by Peach Investments, the enterprise of Joe and Maria Fang. Their sons, Terrance and Derrick Chang, live in Anchorage.

What are your personal memories about the theatre? Would saving the facade mean as much to you as saving the interior of the movie house? What ideas do you have for a viable business that could be housed in the historical home of the theatre?

