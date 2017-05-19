Long distance relays

On the next Outdoor Explorer, we’re talking about a different kind of race, one where you have as much support and camaraderie as you do competition. Long distance road relays have been around for a while, including the Klondike Road Relay that follows the gold rush route of 1898 every fall, with teams of runners who ride along in vans while taking turns on foot. A new one is getting started in Anchorage this summer, from Eagle River to Seward and we’re looking forward to hearing about it.

HOST: Charles Wohlforth



GUESTS:

Nathan Luke , organizer of Alaska Relay

, organizer of Alaska Relay Sandra Soares, coordinator of the Klondike Relay

LINKS:

BROADCAST: Thursday, May 25, 2017. 2:00 pm – 3:00 p.m. AKT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Thursday, June 1, 2017. 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. AKT

SUBSCRIBE: Receive Outdoor Explorer automatically every week via:

Go to OUTDOOREXPLORER.ORG