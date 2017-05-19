Speech therapy, speech and swallowing disorders

Speech, language, and swallowing disorders result from a variety of causes including brain injury, hearing loss, developmental delay, cleft palate, or emotional issues. Dr Thad Woodard discusses the work of speech language pathologists in helping diagnose and treat disorders of speech, language, and swallowing on this Line One program.
HOST: Dr. Thad Woodard
GUESTS:
- Molly Rutledge M.A. CCC-SLP, CCP, Inpatient Pediatrics Speech-Language Pathologist, at a local hospital
- Meredith Mesquita, SLP, Anchorage School District
LINKS:
- The American Speech-Language Hearing Association (ASHA)
- A short video describing the work of speech- language pathologists
PARTICIPATE:
- Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (2:00 – 3:00pm)
- Send email to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)
- Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)
LIVE BROADCAST: Monday, May 22, 2016, at 2:00 p.m. AKDT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Monday, May 22, 2016, at 8:00 p.m. AKDT
DR. WOODARD’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:
- Mayo Clinic
- Cleveland Clinic
- MedlinePlus
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- HealthyChildren.org
- American Academy of Allergy Asthma & Immunology
- American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (ACAAI)
- Science Based Medicine
- Quackwatch
- Super Smart Health
SUBSCRIBE: Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by: