Night Music: May 20, 2017

Here is the Night Music Playlist with Kirk Waldhaus. All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Title

Artist / Composer (if known or if blank artist or unkown)

Album

Label

Song Duration

8:00 – 9:00

It Had to be You

Chris Flory / Kahn

For All We Know

CCD4403

5:20

For All We Know

Chris Flory / Coots

For All We Know

CCD4403

4:46

Meant to be

Fleurine

Meant To Be / Bryant

Radio Netherlands

3:49

When I Think of One

Fleurine / Monk

Meant To Be

Radio Netherlands

5:08

Flyin’ Rite

Fly-rite Boys

Big Sandy Presents

HCD 8090

3:08

Laguna Sunset

Fly-rite Boys

Big Sandy Presents

HCD 8090

3:40

Zavana

Marty Fogel

Many Bobbing Heads, at last. . .

CMP CD 37

8:02

Guinea

Marty Fogel / Cherry

Many Bobbing Heads, at last. . .

CMP CD 37

5:10

Jazz Me Blues

Pete Fountain / Delaney

Swingin’ Blues

RDS 1002

5:23

Muskrat Ramble

Pete Fountain / Ory

Swingin’ Blues

RDS 1002

3:47

Marie

Pete Fountain / Berlin

Swingin’ Blues

RDS 1002

4:22

9:00 – 10:00

Court and Spark

Yoko Miwa Trio / Mitchell

Pathways

OBTM-0010

10:57

The Goalkeeper

Yoko Miwa Trio

Pathways

OBTM-0010

6:54

There It Is

Uptown Jazz Tentet

There It Is

IRABBAGAST 007

4:17

All Too New

Uptown Jazz Tentet

There It Is

IRABBAGAST 007

7:01

So Cute, So Bad

Akiko Tsuruga

So Cute, So Bad

ATM-1002

6:51

The Lady is a Tramp

Akiko Tsuruga / Rodgers

So Cute, So Bad

ATM-1002

5:29

Linus And Lucy

Steven Meyer / Guaraldi

Oasis Jazz Vol. VI, Disk 1

Oasis Manufacturing

3:35

The Moon and I

Lisa Hindmarsh

Oasis Jazz Vol. VI, Disk 1

Oasis Manufacturing

2:50

Recipe for Romance

Charley Harrison feat. Sara Gazarek

Oasis Jazz Vol. VI, Disk 1

Oasis Manufacturing

4;02