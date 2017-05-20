Night Music: May 20, 2017

Here is the Night Music Playlist with Kirk Waldhaus. All tracks played are listed below in the following format:
Title
Artist / Composer (if known or if blank artist or unkown)
Album
Label
Song Duration
8:00 – 9:00
It Had to be You
Chris Flory / Kahn
For All We Know
CCD4403
5:20
For All We Know
Chris Flory / Coots
For All We Know
CCD4403
4:46
Meant to be
Fleurine
Meant To Be / Bryant
Radio Netherlands
3:49
When I Think of One
Fleurine / Monk
Meant To Be
Radio Netherlands
5:08
Flyin’ Rite
Fly-rite Boys
Big Sandy Presents
HCD 8090
3:08
Laguna Sunset
Fly-rite Boys
Big Sandy Presents
HCD 8090
3:40
Zavana
Marty Fogel
Many Bobbing Heads, at last. . .
CMP CD 37
8:02
Guinea
Marty Fogel / Cherry
Many Bobbing Heads, at last. . .
CMP CD 37
5:10
Jazz Me Blues
Pete Fountain / Delaney
Swingin’ Blues
RDS 1002
5:23
Muskrat Ramble
Pete Fountain / Ory
Swingin’ Blues
RDS 1002
3:47
Marie
Pete Fountain / Berlin
Swingin’ Blues
RDS 1002
4:22
9:00 – 10:00
Court and Spark
Yoko Miwa Trio / Mitchell
Pathways
OBTM-0010
10:57
The Goalkeeper
Yoko Miwa Trio
Pathways
OBTM-0010
6:54
There It Is
Uptown Jazz Tentet
There It Is
IRABBAGAST 007
4:17
All Too New
Uptown Jazz Tentet
There It Is
IRABBAGAST 007
7:01
So Cute, So Bad
Akiko Tsuruga
So Cute, So Bad
ATM-1002
6:51
The Lady is a Tramp
Akiko Tsuruga / Rodgers
So Cute, So Bad
ATM-1002
5:29
Linus And Lucy
Steven Meyer / Guaraldi
Oasis Jazz Vol. VI, Disk 1
Oasis Manufacturing
3:35
The Moon and I
Lisa Hindmarsh
Oasis Jazz Vol. VI, Disk 1
Oasis Manufacturing
2:50
Recipe for Romance
Charley Harrison feat. Sara Gazarek
Oasis Jazz Vol. VI, Disk 1
Oasis Manufacturing
4;02