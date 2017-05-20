Night Music: May 20, 2017

By -

Here is the Night Music Playlist with Kirk Waldhaus. All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Title
Artist / Composer (if known or if blank artist or unkown)
Album
Label
Song Duration

8:00 – 9:00

It Had to be You
Chris Flory / Kahn
For All We Know
CCD4403
5:20

For All We Know
Chris Flory / Coots
For All We Know
CCD4403
4:46

Meant to be
Fleurine
Meant To Be / Bryant
Radio Netherlands
3:49

When I Think of One
Fleurine / Monk
Meant To Be
Radio Netherlands
5:08

Flyin’ Rite
Fly-rite Boys
Big Sandy Presents
HCD 8090
3:08

Laguna Sunset
Fly-rite Boys
Big Sandy Presents
HCD 8090
3:40

Zavana
Marty Fogel
Many Bobbing Heads, at last. . .
CMP CD 37
8:02

Guinea
Marty Fogel / Cherry
Many Bobbing Heads, at last. . .
CMP CD 37
5:10

Jazz Me Blues
Pete Fountain / Delaney
Swingin’ Blues
RDS 1002
5:23

Muskrat Ramble
Pete Fountain / Ory
Swingin’ Blues
RDS 1002
3:47

Marie
Pete Fountain / Berlin
Swingin’ Blues
RDS 1002
4:22

9:00 – 10:00

Court and Spark
Yoko Miwa Trio / Mitchell
Pathways
OBTM-0010
10:57

The Goalkeeper
Yoko Miwa Trio
Pathways
OBTM-0010
6:54

There It Is
Uptown Jazz Tentet
There It Is
IRABBAGAST 007
4:17

All Too New
Uptown Jazz Tentet
There It Is
IRABBAGAST 007
7:01

So Cute, So Bad
Akiko Tsuruga
So Cute, So Bad
ATM-1002
6:51

The Lady is a Tramp
Akiko Tsuruga / Rodgers
So Cute, So Bad
ATM-1002
5:29

Linus And Lucy
Steven Meyer / Guaraldi
Oasis Jazz Vol. VI, Disk 1
Oasis Manufacturing
3:35

The Moon and I
Lisa Hindmarsh
Oasis Jazz Vol. VI, Disk 1
Oasis Manufacturing
2:50

Recipe for Romance
Charley Harrison feat. Sara Gazarek
Oasis Jazz Vol. VI, Disk 1
Oasis Manufacturing
4;02

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR