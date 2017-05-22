Algo Nuevo May 21, 2017

Here’s the Sunday, May 21, 2017 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera —Something New with Dave Luera.
If you have questions, comments or music requests for host Dave Luera, send email to algonuevo@alaskapublic.org or post your comment at the bottom of this post.
All tracks played are listed below in the following format:
Song Title
Artist Name
Album Title
CD Label
Duration
Europa
Santana
The Best of Santana
Columbia
507
Dos Caras
Jay Perez
Deep in the Heart of Tejano
Freddie
344
Pecadora
Ray Camacho
Geatest Hits
ATM
300
Que Rico El Mambo
Ray Camacho
Geatest Hits
ATM
300
Por Tu Amor
Elida Reyna
Deep in the Heart of Tejano
Freddie
333
Te Amo Y Te Deseo
Str8 Shot
El Primero
Str8 Studio
320
Vengo A Entregarte Un Corazon
La Fiebre
Deep in the Heart of Tejano
Freddie
337
Suavecito, Suavecito
Severo Y Grupo Fuego
Los 15 Grandes 2015
El Baile Grande
402
Una Linda Y Hermosa Mujer
Los Cruizers
Music to My Heart
Maracas Music
442
Soy De San Anto
Liberty Band
Puro San Anto
TMR
302
Ya No Estas
Liberty Band
Puro San Anto
TMR
353
El Pescado Nadador
Lorenzo Miguel
Esa Mujer
Alta Vista
422
Mariachi Mix
Michael Salgado
Club Mix
Freddie
1123
El Sirenito
Campeones De Desierto
Campeones De Desierto
Blas Records
409
Golpes En El Corazon
Campeones De Desierto
Campeones De Desierto
Blas Records
417
Negra Tomasa
August
V Generations
Sound Garden
459
Candy Man
August
V Generations
Sound Garden
420
Golpe Traidor
The Dave Maestas Band
Valse De Mis Padres
ATM
319
Maria Isabel
The Dave Maestas Band
Valse De Mis Padres
ATM
403
Cuando Te Vayas
David Olivares
Back to Basics
Freddie
427
If Tomorrow Never Comes
David Olivares
Back to Basics
Freddie
403
Elida’s Medley
Elida Reyna
Mis Raizes
Tejas Records
530
Una Pura Y Dos Con Sal
Los Gallegos Brozz
Puros Exitos
SJ Records
328
Hay Mi Huerita
Los Gallegos Brozz
Puros Exitos
SJ Records
318
Oldies Medley
Liberty Band
Platinum 90’s
TMR
856
Esclava De Tu Amor
ELida Reyna Y Avante
Mi Epoca
Freddie
332
Mi Heroe
ELida Reyna Y Avante
Mi Epoca
Freddie
404
Tonto Enamorado
Krucez
We are the Krucez Band
Alta Vista
333
Cumbia Medley
Krucez
We are the Krucez Band
Alta Vista
730
Amaneci Otra Vez
Latin express
Cruzin Chicano Blvd
Brown Line
412
Sunliner Tribute
Latin express
Cruzin Chicano Blvd
Brown Line
532
Un Ano Mas Sin Ti
Gonzalo
Greatest Hits
NM Music Factory
355
El Dia De San Juan
Gonzalo
Greatest Hits
NM Music Factory
359
Mikey’s Polka
Los Cruizers
Music to My Heart
Maracas Music
534
Popurri
Various Mariachi
Encuentro Internacional Del Mariachi 2005
Gobierno De Jalisco
1116