Algo Nuevo May 21, 2017

By -

Here’s the Sunday, May 21, 2017 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera —Something New with Dave Luera.

If you have questions, comments or music requests for host Dave Luera, send email to algonuevo@alaskapublic.org or post your comment at the bottom of this post.

All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Song Title
Artist Name
Album Title
CD Label
Duration

————————————

 

Europa

Santana

The Best of Santana

Columbia

507

 

Dos Caras

Jay Perez

Deep in the Heart of Tejano

Freddie

344

 

Pecadora

Ray Camacho

Geatest Hits

ATM

300

 

Que Rico El Mambo

Ray Camacho

Geatest Hits

ATM

300

 

Por Tu Amor

Elida Reyna

Deep in the Heart of Tejano

Freddie

333

 

Te Amo Y Te Deseo

Str8 Shot

El Primero

Str8 Studio

320

 

Vengo A Entregarte Un Corazon

La Fiebre

Deep in the Heart of Tejano

Freddie

337

 

Suavecito, Suavecito

Severo Y Grupo Fuego

Los 15 Grandes 2015

El Baile Grande

402

 

Una Linda Y Hermosa Mujer

Los Cruizers

Music to My Heart

Maracas Music

442

 

Soy De San Anto

Liberty Band

Puro San Anto

TMR

302

 

Ya No Estas

Liberty Band

Puro San Anto

TMR

353

 

El Pescado Nadador

Lorenzo Miguel

Esa Mujer

Alta Vista

422

 

Mariachi Mix

Michael Salgado

Club Mix

Freddie

1123

 

El Sirenito

Campeones De Desierto

Campeones De Desierto

Blas Records

409

 

Golpes En El Corazon

Campeones De Desierto

Campeones De Desierto

Blas Records

417

 

Negra Tomasa

August

V Generations

Sound Garden

459

 

Candy Man

August

V Generations

Sound Garden

420

 

Golpe Traidor

The Dave Maestas Band

Valse De Mis Padres

ATM

319

 

Maria Isabel

The Dave Maestas Band

Valse De Mis Padres

ATM

403

 

Cuando Te Vayas

David Olivares

Back to Basics

Freddie

427

 

If Tomorrow Never Comes

David Olivares

Back to Basics

Freddie

403

 

Elida’s Medley

Elida Reyna

Mis Raizes

Tejas Records

530

 

Una Pura Y Dos Con Sal

Los Gallegos Brozz

Puros Exitos

SJ Records

328

 

Hay Mi Huerita

Los Gallegos Brozz

Puros Exitos

SJ Records

318

 

Oldies Medley

Liberty Band

Platinum 90’s

TMR

856

 

Esclava De Tu Amor

ELida Reyna Y Avante

Mi Epoca

Freddie

332

 

Mi Heroe

ELida Reyna Y Avante

Mi Epoca

Freddie

404

 

Tonto Enamorado

Krucez

We are the Krucez Band

Alta Vista

333

 

Cumbia Medley

Krucez

We are the Krucez Band

Alta Vista

730

 

Amaneci Otra Vez

Latin express

Cruzin Chicano Blvd

Brown Line

412

 

Sunliner Tribute

Latin express

Cruzin Chicano Blvd

Brown Line

532

 

Un Ano Mas Sin Ti

Gonzalo

Greatest Hits

NM Music Factory

355

 

El Dia De San Juan

Gonzalo

Greatest Hits

NM Music Factory

359

 

Mikey’s Polka

Los Cruizers

Music to My Heart

Maracas Music

534

 

Popurri

Various Mariachi

Encuentro Internacional Del Mariachi 2005

Gobierno De Jalisco

1116

 

