Alaska News Nightly: Monday, July 17, 2017

Walker seeks compromise from Legislature on capital budget

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

Governor Bill Walker says he won’t call lawmakers back to Juneau to work on a fiscal plan, unless he knows they’re making progress.

Special session ends with compromise on oil and gas tax credits

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

State government would no longer provide tax credits that can be traded for cash to oil and gas companies under a bill the Legislature passed Saturday.

Dunleavy announces plans to run for governor in Alaska

Associated Press

A Republican state senator has announced plans to run for governor in Alaska.

BP leak investigation led to shutdown of 5 more wells

Elizabeth Harball, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

BP was forced to plug five at-risk wells on the North Slope after investigating an oil leak that happened this April.

Levelock stabbing under investigation as a homicide

Allison Mollenkamp, KDLG – Dillingham

Alaska State troopers responded Friday to a stabbing in Levelock.

North Star Borough to close North Pole transfer site for cleanup, reopen with monitor

Tim Ellis, KUAC – Fairbanks

Fairbanks North Star Borough officials plan to clean up a North Pole transfer site the same way they cleaned up the Farmer’s Loop East Transfer Site last month. They plan close the North Pole facility Wednesday and reopen it Thursday with Solid Waste staff on-site to survey users and prevent unsafe or illegal activity.

Kotzebue commercial fishers have two buyers in town this season

Davis Hovey, KNOM – Nome

For the first time in three years, Kotzebue commercial fishermen will have two buyers to sell their fish to.

Ecosystem study unlocks the mystery of black cod survival

Robert Woolsey, KCAW – Sitka

Although stocks are strong, biologists don’t fully grasp black cod population ecology. A research partnership in Sitka hopes to change that.

Hold your nets! Chilkat Inlet subsistence fishery delayed another week

Abbey Collins, KHNS – Haines

Subsistence fishermen near Haines will have to wait another week to throw their nets into Chilkat Inlet. A need to conserve king salmon has prompted the second delay this season.

Troopers shoot bear after it kills, eats a dog in a Sitka neighborhood

Robert Woolsey, KCAW – Sitka

Wildlife troopers in Sitka shot and killed a brown bear Friday afternoon after it killed and partially consumed a resident’s dog.

Anchorage pilot dies in plane crash near Yentna River

Associated Press

An Anchorage man died in a weekend plane crash near the Yentna River.

Healthy housing market shows Ketchikan’s resilience

Emma Atkinson, KRBD – Ketchikan

The real estate market in Ketchikan today is strong. But as in most cities, it hasn’t always been that way.

‘Nones’ in Juneau changing religious landscape

Carter Barrett, KTOO – Juneau

Today, Alaskans are on average less religious than the rest of the country, and a subset who don’t identify with any particular religion is growing, according to data from the Pew Research Center.