Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, July 19, 2017

Alaska’s U.S. senators diverge on repeal, replace

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

Murkowski wants open hearings on health care, with Democrats. Sullivan says Republicans should keep working as they have because they are nearing a solution that’s “very positive for Alaska and the country.”

Senator David Wilson files for lieutenant governor race

Phillip Manning, KTNA – Talkeetna

A second Mat-Su Valley Republican senator has filed for statewide office on Wednesday.

Safeway to pay feds $3M after Wasilla pharmacy lost thousands of pain pills

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

The supermarket chain Safeway Inc. has agreed to pay $3 million dollars in a settlement that involves missing pain medication from a pharmacy in Wasilla.

Stephen Wallace appointed as Bethel District Attorney

Teresa Cotsirilos, KYUK – Bethel

Stephen Wallace is Bethel’s new District Attorney, the town’s third DA in less than three years. The court has been operating without one for several months, since former DA J. Michael “Mike” Gray retired.

Fishermen on Yukon lose economic opportunity when buyer becomes overloaded, cancels opening

Anna Rose MacArthur, KYUK – Bethel

Fishermen are selling more salmon than the Yukon River’s only buyer can handle. On Monday, record-breaking sales closed a commercial opening for fishermen upriver. Those fishermen spent Tuesday watching tens of thousands of dollars swim by during the river’s first opportunity to sell king salmon this decade.

After eruption, scientists trying to figure out how Bogoslof area mammals’ lives have changed

Zoe Sobel, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Unalaska

Before Bogoslof volcano started erupting, it was a haven for endangered Steller sea lions, fur seals, and sea birds. But scientists didn’t know when or if animals would return to the eastern Aleutian Island. Biologists are starting to answer that question.

NTSB to conduct hearing in Alaska of fatal airplane crash

Associated Press

The National Transportation Safety Board will conduct an investigative hearing in Alaska of a fatal commercial airplane crash.

Alaska Airlines might reduce flights to Bethel this winter

Teresa Cotsirilos, KYUK – Bethel

Alaska Airlines might cut some of its flights between Bethel and Anchorage, which could complicate travel for residents right around the winter holidays.

North Pole Council urges water-system expansion to help Moose Creek deal with tainted groundwater

Tim Ellis, KUAC – Fairbanks

Officials with the Air Force and other agencies are asking members of the public to weigh-in on several proposals to provide drinking water to Moose Creek residents who can’t use their wells because of groundwater contamination. The pollution came from Eielson Air Force Base’s use of firefighting foam in years past.

Why wildlife cops spent over a year investigating a hunting spree across Southeast

Quinton Chandler, KTOO – Juneau

Troopers charged individuals in the hunting party for shooting game from a boat, abusing the proxy hunting system, unlawful possession of game, making false hunting reports, taking too many deer and illegally catching a halibut.

Middle school students prepare for lift off at UAA’s Summer Rocketry Academy

Henry Leasia, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Fourth of July celebrations may be over, but that doesn’t mean people have stopped firing rockets. Last week middle school students from across Alaska learned how to design and launch their own rockets at one of the University of Alaska Anchorage’s Summer Engineering Academies.