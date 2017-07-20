Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, July 20, 2017

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

King Cove Road bill passes U.S. House

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

The U.S. House has passed a bill that would allow a road between King Cove and Cold Bay. If it becomes law, it could end a decades-long quest of Alaska’s congressional delegation: An escape route for a town near the start of the Aleutian Chain.

Trump picks Alaskan for Interior Department post

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

Alaskan Joe Balash has been selected to be the assistant secretary for lands and mineral management.

State, municipalities face higher borrowing costs from falling credit ratings

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

Alaska’s credit was downgraded by two rating agencies in the past week. The state had the highest possible rating at the beginning of last year. But the Legislature failed to pass a plan to balance future state budgets for two straight years, which has contributed to the downgrades.

Initiative to regulate bathrooms likely to appear on Anchorage ballot

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

The measure seeks to regulate bathrooms, locker-rooms, and other intimate spaces on the basis of biological sex rather than gender identity.

Senator David Wilson says he’s not running for Lt. Governor, he filed by accident

Phillip Manning, KTNA – Talkeetna

On Wednesday, State Senator David Wilson filed a letter of intent to run for lieutenant governor. Later the same day, he amended that filing, saying he is not running.

How Alaska decided to give its oil wealth to everyone in the state

Jennifer Pemberton, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau

While there are plenty of other oil states in the world, Alaska is the only one that treats residents as shareholders of their oil wealth and cuts them a check each year. PFDs are paid out of the interest earned by our $60 billion dollar oil savings account, the Permanent Fund.

State reverses decision, disallows Yukon king commercial sales

Anna Rose MacArthur, KYUK – Bethel

The state has reversed its decision to allow Yukon River fishermen to sell king salmon.

F/V Destination wreckage discovered

Berett Wilber, KUCB – Unalaska

Wreckage from the F/V Destination has been found off St. George Island. The boat and its six crew members were fishing for snow crab when they disappeared on February 11.

Oprah’s short visit to Sitka and lasting impact on fans

Emily Kwong, KCAW – Sitka

Media mogul Oprah Winfrey set foot in Sitka today. She was ferried here on a Holland America cruise ship, with additional stops in Juneau and Ketchikan. On board were hundreds of loyal fans seeking adventure, inspiration and if they were lucky – a chance to chat with the queen of daytime television.