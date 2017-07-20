Federal scientist says Arctic climate work cost him position

A former policy adviser at the Interior Department said the Trump Administration has retaliated against him for warning about the dangers of climate change to Alaska Native communities. Joel Clement wrote an op-ed in the Washington Post about his reassignment to what he considers a lesser position. Clement used to advise the Obama administration on climate issues and the Arctic.

A spokeswoman for Interior told the publication “The Hill” that senior personnel are being moved “to better serve the taxpayer.”

Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., said she’s asking the inspector general to investigate.