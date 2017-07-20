King Cove Road bill passes U.S. House

The U.S. House on Thursday passed a bill that would allow a road between King Cove and Cold Bay. If it becomes law, it could end a decades-long quest for Alaska’s congressional delegation: An escape route for a town near the start of the Aleutian Chain.

King Cove, population 989, has been campaigning for for years for a road to Cold Bay, which has a former military runway where planes can land in all weather. The problem is, 11 miles of road would go through the Izembek National Wildlife Refuge.

The vote was 248 to 179. Congressman Don Young predicts construction of the road could start soon.

“I would suggest it would be done before the year is over, as far as beginning,” Young said.

The Senate hasn’t passed the bill yet. Young hinted the Trump administration might not need new legislation to take action.

“We hope to pass it to the Senate. The two senators are working on it very hard,” Young said. “But I’ve still got one more ace in the hole. So I’m planning on getting that road finished.”

The bill authorizes a land trade between the state of Alaska and the federal government for a one-lane gravel road in the Izembek National Wildlife Refuge. Part of the road would go through a designated wilderness, the federal classification of highest protection.

Conservation groups especially dislike that the bill waives the requirements of the National Environmental Policy Act. They say the road would damage habitat important for migratory waterfowl in a world-class refuge.

Rep. Raul Grijalva, D-Ariz., argued against the bill on the House floor, saying it would be no simple trail through the woods.

“It’s a road through a narrow chain of islands and lagoons,” Grijalva said. “Its construction requires the development of bridges, installation of culverts, and pipes, and the dredge and fill of nearly four acres of wetlands.”

Young and other proponents call it a “life-saving road” that would allow people in King Cove a way to fly out in an emergency.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski sponsored a Senate version of the bill, which is still pending. The issue predates her time in Congress. Her father, Sen. Frank Murkowski, authored a King Cove road bill, back in 1997, as did Young.