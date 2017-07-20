Trump picks Alaskan for Interior Department post

President Trump has chosen a former commissioner of the Alaska Department of Natural Resources for a top position at the Interior Department. Joe Balash has been selected to be the assistant secretary for lands and mineral management.

Balash is from North Pole. He is working now as chief of staff to U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan. He used to be DNR commissioner under Gov. Sean Parnell.

In his new post, Balash will lead the Interior Department’s management of federal land and waters. He will oversee the Bureau of Land Management, the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management and the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement.

The position requires Senate confirmation.