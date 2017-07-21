Alaska News Nightly: Friday, July 21, 2017

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Listen now

Bill rider holds GE salmon at bay

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

The FDA has already approved a GE salmon for human consumption. One reason it’s not for sale in the U.S. — a few short paragraphs that hitched a ride on a congressional spending bill.

Bans on game harvest techniques currently under review

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

The Trump administration has directed the National Park Service in Alaska and the Kenai National Wildlife Refuge to reconsider bans on certain state allowed game harvest techniques.

As tourism stays up, cruise ship monitoring budgets are safe from the chopping block

Rashah McChesney, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau

Juneau gets thousands of cruise ship visitors a day. More than any other port in Alaska. And while those visitors, and the cruise ships that ferry them around the state bring an influx of cash into coastal communities. They bring something else too: pollution. Monitoring cruise ships can be expensive for state agencies; most of them have experienced deep cuts in recent years.

Wildfire season living longer than usual due to hot dry weather

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

Hot, dry weather over the northern Interior is keeping wildfire season alive longer than normal.

New cameras allowing scientists to make sure there are enough Atka mackerel

Berett Wilber, KUCB – Unalaska

Scientists are using an underwater camera to keep close tabs on Atka Mackerel, to make sure there’s enough for endangered sea lions and commercial fisheries.

Interest in kelp farming drives state tideland applications

Aaron Bolton, KBBI – Homer

The Alaska Department of Natural Resources is beginning to work through tideland lease applications for the mariculture industry.

Anchorage park receives $750,000 DOI grant

Henry Leasia, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

A new park in Anchorage has received $750,000. The federal grant is part of a nationwide program to enhance parks and recreation facilities in under-served communities.

AK: Juneau fundraiser brings homeless and police together with bowling

Quinton Chandler, KTOO – Juneau

Homeless Juneau residents and local police competed on equal terms at a downtown bowling alley to draw donations for the cities Glory Hole homeless shelter. The same people who use the shelter’s services helped them raise a nice chunk of change.

49 Voices: Jim Thiele of Anchorage

Henry Leasia, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

This week, as part of Alaska Energy Desk’s Midnight Oil, we’re hearing from Jim Thiele in Anchorage. Thiele did fishery surveys along the trans-Alaska Pipeline in the 70s.