Alaska News Nightly: Friday, July 21, 2017

Bill rider holds GE salmon at bay
Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.
The FDA has already approved a GE salmon for human consumption. One reason it’s not for sale in the U.S. — a few short paragraphs that hitched a ride on a congressional spending bill.
Bans on game harvest techniques currently under review
Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks
The Trump administration has directed the National Park Service in Alaska and the Kenai National Wildlife Refuge to reconsider bans on certain state allowed game harvest techniques.
As tourism stays up, cruise ship monitoring budgets are safe from the chopping block
Rashah McChesney, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau
Juneau gets thousands of cruise ship visitors a day. More than any other port in Alaska. And while those visitors, and the cruise ships that ferry them around the state bring an influx of cash into coastal communities. They bring something else too: pollution. Monitoring cruise ships can be expensive for state agencies; most of them have experienced deep cuts in recent years.
Wildfire season living longer than usual due to hot dry weather
Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks
Hot, dry weather over the northern Interior is keeping wildfire season alive longer than normal.
New cameras allowing scientists to make sure there are enough Atka mackerel
Berett Wilber, KUCB – Unalaska
Scientists are using an underwater camera to keep close tabs on Atka Mackerel, to make sure there’s enough for endangered sea lions and commercial fisheries.
Interest in kelp farming drives state tideland applications
Aaron Bolton, KBBI – Homer
The Alaska Department of Natural Resources is beginning to work through tideland lease applications for the mariculture industry.
Anchorage park receives $750,000 DOI grant
Henry Leasia, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage
A new park in Anchorage has received $750,000. The federal grant is part of a nationwide program to enhance parks and recreation facilities in under-served communities.
AK: Juneau fundraiser brings homeless and police together with bowling
Quinton Chandler, KTOO – Juneau
Homeless Juneau residents and local police competed on equal terms at a downtown bowling alley to draw donations for the cities Glory Hole homeless shelter. The same people who use the shelter’s services helped them raise a nice chunk of change.
49 Voices: Jim Thiele of Anchorage
Henry Leasia, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage
This week, as part of Alaska Energy Desk’s Midnight Oil, we’re hearing from Jim Thiele in Anchorage. Thiele did fishery surveys along the trans-Alaska Pipeline in the 70s.