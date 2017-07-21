Cyrano’s Theatre Company pays a visit to northern Florida…

Cyrano’s Theatre Company is presenting The Great American Trailer Park Musical, an hilarious romp that takes place in the “Armadillo Acres” trailer park in a small town in northern Florida with characters bigger than life. The musical (with music and lyrics by David Nehls and book by Betsy Kelso) runs July 21st through August 27 at Cyrano’s Theatre located at 4th and D street in Anchorage. This week on Stage Talk, actors Jill Bess and Mark Robokoff slip in and out between their real lives and the characters they play while director Teresa K. Pond tries to keep things in control.
HOST:
GUEST:
- Jill Bess, “Jeanie”
- Mark Robokoff, “Norbert”
- Teresa K. Pond, Director
ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday, July 21 at 2:45 p.m.
ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday, July 21 at 2:45 p.m.
