Erin McKittrick and her Cook Inlet trek

The next Outdoor Explorer comes from a yurt in Seldovia, Alaska. We met with adventurer Erin McKittrick to talk about a journey she made with her young children, and husband Hig, around Cook Inlet on foot and by pack raft. It’s the region where we live, but can remain hidden from most of us, with 100s of miles of beaches that rarely have a human footprint. We’ll also learn how they raise their backwoods family in such a dynamic, yet modern Alaska.
HOST: Charles Wohlforth
GUESTS:
- Erin McKittrick, Erin McKittrick is an writer, adventurer, and scientist based in Seldovia, Alaska. Author of A Long Trek Home: 4,000 Miles by Boot Raft and Ski, and Small Feet, Big Land: Adventure, Home and Family on the Edge of Alaska.
LINKS:
- Ground Truth Trekking, Erin’s main website
- Erin and Hig’s Alaska Trekking page
- 49 Faces’ great article on Erin and Hig’s adventures with their family
- “Braodband, yes. Toilet, no.” New York Times article about them, their adventures and her book
- A link to purchase Erin’s book: A Long Trek Home
- Erin’s new book, “Mudflats and Fish Camps: 800 Miles Around Alaska’s Cook Inlet”
BROADCAST: Thursday, July 27, 2017. 2:00 pm – 3:00 p.m. AKT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Thursday, August 3, 2017. 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. AKT
