Hear & Now 907: Stories of leadership

This week we’re hearing Alaskans tell surprising, touching and interesting stories of leadership. We’ll hear from various speakers as they tell their side of what leadership means to them and how they try to carry it forward.
SPEAKERS:
- Annette Alfonsi, recently became the Alaska Coordinator for the international Unmasking Brain Injury project, providing opportunities for people with traumatic or acquired brain injuries and their loved ones, to share their stories and raise awareness about brain injury.
- Charmaine “Koosatlaa” Ramos, is Tlingit, Raven moiety, from the Copper River Clan and Owl House. Her father is from the Coho Clan and she was born and raised in south east Alaska. She learned to hunt, fish, and harvest from her parents, grandparents and others. She is committed to working with native leaders, community leaders, and rural residents for a better life throughout this great state.
- Nirvana Ramos, is the Senior Trainer for the Training & Development Department at the Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium. She is Tlingit, her mother (Charmaine Ramos) is from the Yakutat area and her father is from the Sitka area.
- Brian Walker, as a youth, he lived in Anvik, Alaska where his mother’s family is from. He is half Athabascan Indian. He moved to Anchorage when he was 12, and then to Eagle River in 1992, where he has raised his three kids.
- Steve Lindbeck, was Executive Director of Alaska Humanities Forum when Leadership Anchorage was created. He has also served as Associate Editor of the Anchorage Daily News, a Vice Chancellor at UAA and General Manager of Alaska Public Media.
- Ken Miller, originally moved to Alaska in 1975 and the nreturned in 2009 after a 21 year absence. He is a consultant for non-profits and is passionate about supporting individuals as they reach for and achieve their dreams.
MODERATOR:
- Kris Palmatier, Leadership Anchorage class 20 (LA 20)
HOSTS: The Alaska Humanities Forum
- Anchorage Community Works
- The Unmasking Brain Injury project
- Alaska Humanities Forum
- Leadership Anchorage
- This event’s post on Facebook
RECORDED: Wednesday, June 21, 2017 at Anchorage Community Works.
Addressing Alaskans features local lectures and forums recorded at public events taking place in Southcentral Alaska.
