Alaska News Nightly: Monday, July 24, 2017

Lawmakers to meet in Juneau this week to vote on capital budget

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

The Legislature will return to Juneau on Thursday to vote on a capital budget that senators and House members have agreed to.

Washington man pleads not guilty to murder, theft in Ketchikan doctor’s death

Leila Kheiry, KRBD – Ketchikan

A 32-year-old Washington state man pleaded not guilty Monday to first- and second-degree murder charges related to the March 16 death of Ketchikan surgeon Dr. Eric Garcia.

Strong winds sweep through Interior

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

High winds swept across the Interior late yesterday, causing downed trees and numerous power outages.

Two separate deaths on road system over the weekend

Associated Press

There were two unrelated fatalities this weekend weekend along the road system.

Trump nominates Alaska US attorney

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Veteran federal prosecutor Bryan Schroder was nominated Friday by President Donald Trump to be the next U.S. Attorney for the District of Alaska.

Marine debris won’t stop, but neither will those cleaning it up

Aaron Bolton, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Homer

On many Alaska beaches, plastic washes up faster than it can be picked up. The remote locations and mountains of plastic make Chris Pallister’s clean up work incredibly expensive.

2 Haines food entrepreneurs are finalists in Southeast business contest

Emily Files, KHNS – Haines

Two Haines entrepreneurs are finalists in a regional business competition. The Path to Prosperity program offers support to small businesses and startups in Southeast Alaska.

Personal use king crab fishery in Juneau area to open for 5 days

Quinton Chandler, KTOO – Juneau

The Alaska Department of Fish and Game will allow each household to take two male crab total for the five-day summer season. It’s been years since any personal use king crab could be taken.

‘Mayor’ Stubbs the Cat passes away at 20

Phillip Manning, KTNA – Talkeetna

Stubbs the cat passed away in the overnight hours between Thursday and Friday, according to his owners.

Behind the scenes of Wild Alaska Live

Mikko Wilson, KTOO – Juneau

The BBC and PBS are teaming up on a special series of live, prime-time nature programs showcasing Alaska’s wildlife to tens of millions of people around the world. The first Wild Alaska Live show premiered Sunday.