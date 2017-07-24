The future of the Alaska VA Healthcare system

Disability claims for veterans can take up to five years to process. Why? The VA has been plagued with problems for decades. Funding shortages, poor coordination, and a range of complex health issues faced by service members have all created barriers for vets seeking care. Amid increased attention on the problems, are improvements on the horizon?

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

Dr. Timothy Ballard – director at AK VA health system

– director at AK VA health system Carrie Epperson – Service center manager – Seattle region

– Service center manager – Seattle region Samuel Hudson – AK VA Public Affairs

– AK VA Public Affairs Statewide callers

Participate:

Call 550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast

Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

Send email to talk@alaskapublic.org (comments may be read on air)

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, July 25, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Talk of Alaska updates automatically by email, RSS or podcast.