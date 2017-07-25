Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, July 25, 2017

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn
Murkowski bucks party with health care vote
Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.
It was a dramatic day in the U.S. Senate today with a vote to advance a Republican health care bill. Alaska’s two senators split their votes.
Walker signs opioid addiction prevention bill
Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage
Today, Governor Bill Walker signed into law House Bill 159, which aims to help prevent opioid addiction before it starts.
Coast Guard works together with mariners on Kodiak rescue
Kayla Desroches, KMXT – Kodiak
A Good Samaritan vessel and a Coast Guard aircrew rescued four fishermen in Kodiak waters on Monday.
Reassigned climate official worries “nobody home” on village relocation
Elizabeth Jenkins, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau
Before he was reassigned, Joel Clement was part of a working group focused on village relocation and coastal resilience in Alaska.
Top VA official in Alaska talks privatization, staffing challenges
Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage
This summer, the Veterans Administration in Alaska is making is making an aggressive push to hold town hall meetings in across the state.
Fairbanks approves putting tax increase in hands of voters
Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks
On Monday night, the Fairbanks City Council approved an ordinance that puts a proposed property tax increase to public vote this fall. The hike is aimed at compensating for lost state revenue to due to low oil prices.
Slow gas deal causing problems for Interior Energy Project
Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks
Slow progress securing a sufficient natural gas supply is causing problems for the Interior Energy Project. A gas contract is key to the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority lead project to provide a lower cost, cleaner burning fuel to the Fairbanks-North Pole area.
Hospitalized in Alaska, Maryland teacher wants to come home
Associated Press
A former Maryland teacher who’d gone on a cruise is now terminally ill and unable to leave an Alaska hospital.
Afognak Island elk study looks at balancing logging with game management
Kayla Desroches, KMXT – Kodiak
A study of elk and bears on an island in the Kodiak Archipelago will try to help balance game management and logging.
UAA celebrates 10 years of bringing writers together during summer reading series
Henry Leasia, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage
Every summer at the University of Alaska in Anchorage, distinguished authors from around the country come to read their work and offer advice to burgeoning writers. The university’s creative writing department recently celebrated the 10 year anniversary of its reading series.