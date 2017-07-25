Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, July 25, 2017

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Listen now

Murkowski bucks party with health care vote

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

It was a dramatic day in the U.S. Senate today with a vote to advance a Republican health care bill. Alaska’s two senators split their votes.

Walker signs opioid addiction prevention bill

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Today, Governor Bill Walker signed into law House Bill 159, which aims to help prevent opioid addiction before it starts.

Coast Guard works together with mariners on Kodiak rescue

Kayla Desroches, KMXT – Kodiak

A Good Samaritan vessel and a Coast Guard aircrew rescued four fishermen in Kodiak waters on Monday.

Reassigned climate official worries “nobody home” on village relocation

Elizabeth Jenkins, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau

Before he was reassigned, Joel Clement was part of a working group focused on village relocation and coastal resilience in Alaska.

Top VA official in Alaska talks privatization, staffing challenges

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

This summer, the Veterans Administration in Alaska is making is making an aggressive push to hold town hall meetings in across the state.

Fairbanks approves putting tax increase in hands of voters

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

On Monday night, the Fairbanks City Council approved an ordinance that puts a proposed property tax increase to public vote this fall. The hike is aimed at compensating for lost state revenue to due to low oil prices.

Slow gas deal causing problems for Interior Energy Project

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

Slow progress securing a sufficient natural gas supply is causing problems for the Interior Energy Project. A gas contract is key to the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority lead project to provide a lower cost, cleaner burning fuel to the Fairbanks-North Pole area.

Hospitalized in Alaska, Maryland teacher wants to come home

Associated Press

A former Maryland teacher who’d gone on a cruise is now terminally ill and unable to leave an Alaska hospital.

Afognak Island elk study looks at balancing logging with game management

Kayla Desroches, KMXT – Kodiak

A study of elk and bears on an island in the Kodiak Archipelago will try to help balance game management and logging.

UAA celebrates 10 years of bringing writers together during summer reading series

Henry Leasia, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Every summer at the University of Alaska in Anchorage, distinguished authors from around the country come to read their work and offer advice to burgeoning writers. The university’s creative writing department recently celebrated the 10 year anniversary of its reading series.