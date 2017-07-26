Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, July 26, 2017

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Listen now

Following health care vote, Trump singles out Murkowski with critical tweet

Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Following yesterday’s narrow Senate vote to allow debate on repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act, President Donald Trump tweeted his disapproval toward Senator Lisa Murkowski.

Transgender Air Force Staff Sergeant reacts to Trump’s declaration against transgender service-members

Lori Townsend, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

This morning the president declared that transgender individuals will no longer be allowed to serve in the U.S. military, but thousands already do. That includes service members based in Alaska. Alaska Public Media’s Lori Townsend spoke with Air Force Staff Sergeant Emma Horner, who came out as transgender to her fellow military members in October.

Lawmakers to vote on capital budget on Thursday

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

State lawmakers are scheduled to vote Thursday on a capital budget that will include 20 million dollars in oil and gas tax credits. It would also add money to assist municipalities and to complete a school in Kivalina.

FBI investigating death of woman aboard Southeast cruise ship

Tripp Crouse, KTOO – Juneau

The FBI is investigating the death of a 39-year-old Utah woman who died aboard the Emerald Princess cruise ship in Southeast Alaska.

‘Forward-deployed’ Coast Guard helicopter crews help rescue 6 people in two searches

Tim Ellis, KUAC – Fairbanks

Coast Guard personnel based out of Kotzebue helped rescue six people Monday in two emergency operations in Northwest Alaska.

Late state budget delays fall-winter-spring ferry schedule

Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska – Juneau

Alaskans have until the end of the month to tell the Marine Highway System what they think of its fall, winter and spring sailing plans.

Work starts on expanding Richardson Highway

Tim Ellis, KUAC – Fairbanks

Work began this week on a project to widen a stretch of the Richardson at the South Gate of Eielson Air Force Base. The project also will add turn lanes for the gate.

Green sponge discovered in Southeast could treat some cancers

Leila Kheiry, KRBD – Ketchikan

A green sponge discovered in 2005 in Southeast Alaska waters has unique properties that could be used to treat certain types of cancer.

Entomologist tracks the year in Alaska bugs

Phillip Manning, KTNA – Talkeetna

Bugs of various shapes and sizes are part of life in Alaska, and it can be easy for them to escape notice.

Ask a Climatologist: For summer in Alaska, 70 is the magic number

Annie Feidt, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

Juneau has had very few days above 70 this summer. In contrast, Anchorage logged its warmest temperature of the year Sunday, 76 degrees.