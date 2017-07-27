Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, July 27, 2017

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Alaskans weigh-in on Senator Murkowski’s role in the health care debate

Elizabeth Harball, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

The Alaska Dispatch News is reporting that the Trump Administration threatened to target Alaska as retribution for Senator Lisa Murkowski’s stand against Republican efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act this week.

Legislature divided as they pass a capital budget

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

The Alaska Legislature passed the state’s capital budget today, allowing road projects and other construction to move forward.

Aircraft downed on north side of Lake Clark, recovery efforts underway

Dave Bendinger, KDLG – Dillingham

Recovery efforts are underway Thursday evening for what is believed to be a fatal aircraft accident in Lake Clark National Park and Preserve.

Feds charge Utah man with wife’s murder aboard cruise ship in Alaska

Tripp Crouse, KTOO – Juneau and Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Federal authorities are charging a Utah man in the murder of his wife aboard a cruise ship in Southeast Alaska.

When the lights went out – Alaska’s great recession

Elizabeth Jenkins, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau

Less than ten years after oil started flowing, Alaska’s economy cratered. The recession was quick and deep. Ten banks failed, real estate values plummeted and tens of thousands of people fled the state. It was Alaska’s great recession, 20 years before the rest of the country went through almost the same thing.

Controversial Anchorage bathroom bill will go on April ballot

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Anchorage voters will decide next spring how public bathrooms are going to be regulated. According to the municipal clerk’s office, a citizens’ initiative has gathered enough signatures from supporters to go before voters on the April 3rd ballot in 2018.

Fish Creek opens for dipnetting, drawing crowds

Casey Grove and Henry Leasia, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Near Wasilla today, hundreds of salmon set to spawn in Fish Creek swam a gauntlet of dipnets after the Department of Fish and Game opened the sometimes sporadic personal-use dipnet fishery there.