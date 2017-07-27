Fish Creek opens for dipnetting, drawing crowds

Near Wasilla today, hundreds of salmon set to spawn in Fish Creek swam a gauntlet of dipnets after the Department of Fish and Game opened the sometimes sporadic personal-use dipnet fishery there.

Early counts and projections for the near future indicate a strong enough sockeye run.

For local fish biologists and dipnetters alike, Fish Creek is a hands on, full-spectrum salmon experience right in their backyard.

Alaska Public Media’s Casey Grove and Henry Leasia were there too, and have this audio postcard.

The Fish Creek personal dipnet fishery is expected to remain open each day from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. until Monday.

The limit is 25 fish per head of household and 10 more for each family member.