$5 million in capital budget designated for UA renovations and repairs

$5 million is included in the capital budget for the state’s university system to spend on major building renovations and repairs.

The Legislature passed its capital budget Thursday and it’s waiting for the Governor’s signature.

University of Alaska officials say the Board of Regents will decide how to distribute the money to Alaska universities at their August 9 meeting.

Michael Ciri, vice chancellor for administration at the University of Alaska Southeast, said capital project dollars typically go to major building projects. For example, he said an operating budget would pay for fixing a damaged roof, but a roof replacement is paid for through the university’s capital budget.

Ciri said UAS generally spends money on capital projects to save money on upkeep over time.