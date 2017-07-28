After Suicide- Healing and Hope

On a dark day in 1977 Iris Bolton, and her husband Jack, lost their son Mitch to suicide at the age of 20. Since that tragic day, Iris has devoted her life to finding meaning from that loss through her career helping people recover from the devastation that suicide leaves behind. Please join Line One co-host Prentiss Pemberton and his guest, Atlanta based therapist and suicidologist, Iris Bolton for a conversation about hope and healing after suicide.

HOST: Prentiss Pemberton, LCSW

GUESTS:

LINKS:

PARTICIPATE:

Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (2:00 – 3:00pm)

Send email to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)

before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air) Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

LIVE BROADCAST: Monday, July 31, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. AKDT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Monday, July 31, 2017, at 8:00 p.m. AKDT

DR. WOODARD’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:

SUBSCRIBE: Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by:

Find the archive of past Line One: Your Health Connection shows here.