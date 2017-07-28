Alaska News Nightly: Friday, July 28, 2017

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

New capital budget is much lower than previous budgets

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

Observers note the state has largely stopped funding its own construction projects. Now most of the capital budget comes from federal spending.

$5 million in capital budget designated for UA renovations and repairs

Quinton Chandler, KTOO – Juneau

$5 million is included in the capital budget for the state’s university system to spend on major building renovations and repairs.

Pilot recovered from wreckage of Regal Air Cessna 206 north of Lake Clark

Allison Mollenkamp, KDLG – Dillingham

The body of a pilot was recovered Thursday night after his plane crashed yesterday in Lake Clark National Park.

State OSHA investigation targets Silver Bay Seafoods in Naknek

Dave Bendinger, KDLG – Dillingham

A state OSHA investigator is looking into claims of workplace health and safety issues at the Silver Bay Seafoods processing plant in Naknek. While many of Bristol Bay’s salmon processing companies had issues with their workforce during this record-setting season, only Silver Bay has drawn the state’s attention so far.

NSSP plant in Nome violated processing discharge permit, agreement reached with EPA

Davis Hovey, KNOM – Nome

Norton Sound Economic Development Corporation (NSEDC) will pay $51,050 in penalties after reaching an agreement with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Review finds Fairbanks officers justified in May shooting

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

A state review concludes that Fairbanks Police officers were justified in fatally shooting a local man in May.

Competition for airspace between drones and eagles intensifies in Unalaska

Berett Wilber, KUCB – Unalaska

While Unalaskans may be resigned prey for eagle attacks, advances in technology have introduce a less prepared victim: drones.

Caterpillars spike around lakes and rivers near Aleknagik and Dillingham for second year

Avery Lill, KDLG – Dillingham

For the second year in a row, people around Dillingham, Aleknagik and Wood-Tikchik State Park and the Togiak National Wildlife Refuge are reporting a massive outbreak of caterpillars.

AK: Russian adventurers look to retrace Alaska route of past countrymen

Allison Mollenkamp, KDLG – Dillingham

This summer, an expedition of Russian adventurers arrived in Dillingham to retrace an historic route taken by Russian explorers in 1830, when Alaska was under the control of the Russian Empire.

49 Voices: Casey Ketchum of Anchorage

Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

This week we’re hearing from Casey Ketchum in Anchorage. Ketchum is the head cook at City Diner. This weekend he’ll defend his 1st place title at Anchorage’s Beer and Bacon Festival.