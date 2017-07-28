Pilot recovered from wreckage of Regal Air Cessna 206 north of Lake Clark

The body of a pilot was recovered Thursday night after his plane crashed yesterday in Lake Clark National Park. Joel Black of Pemberville, OH was flying a Cessna 206 Thursday morning when the plane crashed.

Megan Richotte is a spokesperson for Lake Clark National Park. She explained the recovery.

“Last night the Alaska State Troopers and National Park Rangers were able to take a state trooper helicopter to the site of the crash and recover the pilot’s body,” Richotte said.

Black was the only occupant of the plane, according to Regal Aviation. The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the incident to try and find the cause of the crash. The flight path has also not been determined.