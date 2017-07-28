Revisiting Whale photography with Bill Hess

Bill Hess is a photographer who has immersed himself in the Native cultures of the Arctic for decades, and came back with extraordinary images and stories. His book “The Gift of the Whale” is a classic on the subject of Inupiaq hunting. And he’s also a humble and funny person to talk with. We’re revisiting this episode from winter of 2015.
HOST: Charles Wohlforth
GUESTS:
- Bill Hess, photographer, “Gift of the Whale”
LINK:
BROADCAST: Thursday, August 3, 2017, 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. AKDT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Thursday, August 10, 2017, 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. AKDT
Images by Bill Hess:
