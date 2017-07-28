Revisiting Whale photography with Bill Hess

Bill Hess is a photographer who has immersed himself in the Native cultures of the Arctic for decades, and came back with extraordinary images and stories. His book “The Gift of the Whale” is a classic on the subject of Inupiaq hunting. And he’s also a humble and funny person to talk with. We’re revisiting this episode from winter of 2015.

 

HOST: Charles Wohlforth

BROADCAST: Thursday, August 3, 2017, 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. AKDT

REPEAT BROADCAST:  Thursday, August 10, 2017, 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. AKDT

Images by Bill Hess:

 

His now-crashed Citabria parked on Norton Sound as Mike Williams races past towards Nome. Photo: Bill Hess
The late Jonathan Aiken, Sr – Kunuk – about to land a whale, Barrow, April 26, 1988. Photo: Bill Hess

 

Lakota cowboys, 1972. Photo: Bill Hess
Bill’s cousin in-law Nita Quintero, White Mountain Apache Sunrise Dance, about 1978. Photo: Bill Hess

