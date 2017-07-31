Alaska News Nightly: Monday, July 31, 2017

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Murkowski in Sitka hours after critical health care vote

Emily Kwong, KCAW – Sitka

Less than 24 hours after casting a critical vote on healthcare, Senator Lisa Murkowski was back in her home state of Alaska. She had choice words about voting her conscience, despite pressure from the GOP and President Donald Trump himself.

Gray whale harvest on the Kuskokwim stirs up controversy

Teresa Cotsirilos, KYUK – Bethel

In Southwest Alaska, a tired crew of volunteers on Saturday night, dragged a large whale’s carcass onto shore near Napaskiak’s airport. The whale was grey, bloody and barnacled, and the men who set to work butchering it said it was at least 37-feet long. Residents are still distributing its blubber and meat, saying it will feed families throughout the Yukon Kuskokwim Delta for months.

Test missile launches from Kodiak

Kayla Desroches, KMXT – Kodiak

The Alaska Aerospace Corporation just completed its second missile test of the summer as part of its partnership with the U.S. Missile Defense Agency.

Man killed with hatchet in Fairbanks bar

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

A Fairbanks man is dead following a hatchet attack at a local bar.

Sand Point loses entire police force

Berett Wilber, KUCB – Unalaska

Sand Point faces a problem with its police force: It doesn’t have one any more.

State fire service battles blazes north of Ft. Yukon

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

Wildfire season is holding on in Alaska as warm dry weather persists later than normal. The Alaska Fire Service reports that water scooping planes and smoke jumpers corralled a new blaze north of Ft. Yukon over the weekend.

State looks to update Bicycle and Pedestrian plan

Allison Mollenkamp, KDLG – Dillingham

The Alaska Department of Transportation is working to update the state Bicycle and Pedestrian Plan. The Bike and Ped plan is a policy document that guides road design and education surrounding non-motorized transportation.

Beluga whale harvested near Dillingham Sunday evening

Avery Lill, KDLG – Dillingham

A beluga whale was harvested Sunday evening near Dillingham. It was the whole hunting party’s first time to take a beluga.

Teenage Gambell whaler under social media fire from noted environmentalist

Lori Townsend, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

This spring, a controversy erupted when an extreme environmentalist launched an online attack on a teenage whaler from St. Lawrence Island.