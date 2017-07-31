Algo Nuevo July 30, 2017

Here’s the Sunday, July 30, 2017 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera —Something New with Dave Luera.

If you have questions, comments or music requests for host Dave Luera, send email to algonuevo@alaskapublic.org or post your comment at the bottom of this post.

All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Song Title
Artist Name
Album Title
CD Label
Duration

————————————

 

Samba Pa Ti

Santana

The Best of Santana

Columbia

448

 

El Tejano Enamorado

The Galaxies

Promo

Unknown

347

 

El Alacran

The Galaxies

Promo

Unknown

407

 

Happy Birthday/Las Mananitas

Los Cruizers

Amazing Tejano Oldies

Maracas Music

232

 

Las Morenitas

Los Cruizers

Amazing Tejano Oldies

Maracas Music

402

 

Mi Ultima Paranda

Los Jesters

Canciones De La Cantina

Alta Vista

420

 

Rancheras Mix

Ramon Ayala

Club MIx

Freddie

1848

 

Llorar, Llorar

Krucez

We are the Krucez Band

Alta Vista

421

 

La Mucura

Los Cruizers

Amazing Tejano Oldies

Maracas Music

457

 

Tengo Miedo

Chelsea Chavez

Sinceramente

Randall

310

 

Luna Llena

Chelsea Chavez

Sinceramente

Randall

413

 

What the World Needs Now

Santana

Promo

Sony

529

 

Ron Y Coca Cola

Louie Martinez

Sin Fronteras

LPCVM

437

 

Ando Que Me Lleva

Louie Martinez

Sin Fronteras

LPCVM

347

 

Amor Lindo

Brenda Ortega

Amor Lindo

DMC

417

 

Sabrosura Medley

Tejano Highway 281

The 281ers

Tejano Powerhouse

453

 

Oldies Medley

Liberty Band

Platinum 90’s

TMR

856

 

EL Rancho Grande

Johnny Hernandez

Gracias Por Todos Los Exitos

CR Records

309

 

Mil Besos

Johnny Hernandez

Gracias Por Todos Los Exitos

CR Records

450

 

Un Rinconcito En El Cielo

Los Cruizers

Music to My Heart

Maracas Music

419

 

La Del Mono Colorado

Los Cruizers

Music to My Heart

Maracas Music

420

 

Medley

Selena

Ones

EMI Latin

708

 

El Aguila Negra

Daniel Lee Gallegos

Hasta El Ultimo Cartucho

SJ Records

400

 

A Mover El Bote

Latin Passion

NM Superstars Cumbias

Alta Vista

321

 

Mi Cafetal

Ristra

NM Superstars Cumbias

Alta Vista

321

 

Solamente La Mano De Dios

Avizo

Horn City

Powerhouse

401

 

Ella

Tobias Rene

Pride and Passion

On the Edge

607

 

Gonna Take a Miracle

Stephanie Montiel

Pride and Passion

On the Edge

525

 

Rumbo Al Sur

Christian Sanchez

Entre Los Dos

Atlantis

241

 

Carino Nuevo

Sunny Ozuna

30 Grandes Exitos

Freddie

308

 

Le Ensene Mi Corazon

Nikki Lopez

Promo

Unknown

344

 

El Coco Rayado

Los Cruizers

Amazing Tejano Oldies

Maracas Music

502

 

Cartas Marcadas

Los Tres Amigos

Que Paso

Unknown

342

 

Como La Flor

August

V Generations

Sound Garden

309

 

Polka Latina

AJ Martinez

NM Superstars Polkas

Alta Vista

303

 

Mariachi Mix

Michael Salgado

Club Mix

Freddie

1128

