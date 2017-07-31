Algo Nuevo July 30, 2017

Here’s the Sunday, July 30, 2017 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera —Something New with Dave Luera.
All tracks played are listed below in the following format:
Song Title
Artist Name
Album Title
CD Label
Duration
————————————
Samba Pa Ti
Santana
The Best of Santana
Columbia
448
El Tejano Enamorado
The Galaxies
Promo
Unknown
347
El Alacran
The Galaxies
Promo
Unknown
407
Happy Birthday/Las Mananitas
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
232
Las Morenitas
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
402
Mi Ultima Paranda
Los Jesters
Canciones De La Cantina
Alta Vista
420
Rancheras Mix
Ramon Ayala
Club MIx
Freddie
1848
Llorar, Llorar
Krucez
We are the Krucez Band
Alta Vista
421
La Mucura
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
457
Tengo Miedo
Chelsea Chavez
Sinceramente
Randall
310
Luna Llena
Chelsea Chavez
Sinceramente
Randall
413
What the World Needs Now
Santana
Promo
Sony
529
Ron Y Coca Cola
Louie Martinez
Sin Fronteras
LPCVM
437
Ando Que Me Lleva
Louie Martinez
Sin Fronteras
LPCVM
347
Amor Lindo
Brenda Ortega
Amor Lindo
DMC
417
Sabrosura Medley
Tejano Highway 281
The 281ers
Tejano Powerhouse
453
Oldies Medley
Liberty Band
Platinum 90’s
TMR
856
EL Rancho Grande
Johnny Hernandez
Gracias Por Todos Los Exitos
CR Records
309
Mil Besos
Johnny Hernandez
Gracias Por Todos Los Exitos
CR Records
450
Un Rinconcito En El Cielo
Los Cruizers
Music to My Heart
Maracas Music
419
La Del Mono Colorado
Los Cruizers
Music to My Heart
Maracas Music
420
Medley
Selena
Ones
EMI Latin
708
El Aguila Negra
Daniel Lee Gallegos
Hasta El Ultimo Cartucho
SJ Records
400
A Mover El Bote
Latin Passion
NM Superstars Cumbias
Alta Vista
321
Mi Cafetal
Ristra
NM Superstars Cumbias
Alta Vista
321
Solamente La Mano De Dios
Avizo
Horn City
Powerhouse
401
Ella
Tobias Rene
Pride and Passion
On the Edge
607
Gonna Take a Miracle
Stephanie Montiel
Pride and Passion
On the Edge
525
Rumbo Al Sur
Christian Sanchez
Entre Los Dos
Atlantis
241
Carino Nuevo
Sunny Ozuna
30 Grandes Exitos
Freddie
308
Le Ensene Mi Corazon
Nikki Lopez
Promo
Unknown
344
El Coco Rayado
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
502
Cartas Marcadas
Los Tres Amigos
Que Paso
Unknown
342
Como La Flor
August
V Generations
Sound Garden
309
Polka Latina
AJ Martinez
NM Superstars Polkas
Alta Vista
303
Mariachi Mix
Michael Salgado
Club Mix
Freddie
1128