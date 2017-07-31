State fire service battles blazes north of Ft. Yukon

Wildfire season is holding on in Alaska as warm dry weather persists later than normal. The Alaska Fire Service reports that water scooping planes and smoke jumpers corralled a new blaze north of Ft. Yukon over the weekend.

Listen now

The Shovun Lake fire was detected Saturday afternoon, burning within a mile and a half of Native land allotments. The AFS said four water scoopers made drops on the fire, which was mopped up Sunday by smoke-jumpers at under four acres.

Another new blaze southeast of Ft. Yukon was discovered Sunday morning. The Sucker River Fire is burning in a remote area of the Yukon Flats National Wildlife Refuge, and being monitored.