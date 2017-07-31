State looks to update Bicycle and Pedestrian plan

The Alaska Department of Transportation is working to update the state Bicycle and Pedestrian Plan. The Bike and Ped plan is a policy document that guides road design and education surrounding non-motorized transportation. The plan was last updated in 1995.

As part of their process, the DOT is seeking input from Alaskans about what they want to see in terms of bike and pedestrian access.

Marcheta Moulton is a statewide Bike and Ped Plan coordinator. She said DOT wants input from communities of all sizes.

“On the urban areas like Anchorage and Fairbanks, there’s already a good infrastructure there, there’s roadways, there’s pathways,” Moulton said. “Farther out in the rural areas and the remote areas, you know, we’re dealing with gravel roads. We’re dealing with trails. So there’s a lot more interaction between smaller, off-road, vehicles and pedestrians.”

The DOT is accepting input at akbikeped.com