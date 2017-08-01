Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Premera says ACA premiums to drop 22%

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

Finally, a bit of good news about Alaska’s health care marketplace: Premera says premiums on the government-run exchange will decrease in 2018 by 22 percent. This is despite uncertainty about what the Trump administration might do as it administers Barack Obama’s signature health care law. The rate could drop further still.

Revenue commissioner resigns to serve ministry

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

Randall Hoffbeck announced Tuesday he’s resigning as Commissioner of Revenue on Aug. 17, in order to return to the ministry.

State Sen. Gary Stevens files to run for lieutenant governor

Kayla Desroches, KMXT – Kodiak

Longtime Kodiak resident Republican state Sen. Gary Stevens will run for lieutenant governor in 2018.

No commercial fishing on Kuskokwim this year

Anna Rose MacArthur, KYUK – Bethel

For the second year in a row, there will be no commercial fishing on the Kuskokwim.

With cut after cut, state food safety inspections stretch years apart

Carter Barrett, KTOO – Juneau

Outside of Anchorage, the state’s Food Safety and Sanitation Program is responsible for inspecting restaurants, pools, spas, tattoo parlors, food processors and other facilities. But after several years of state budget cuts, fewer inspectors are paying fewer visits — especially to rural Alaska.

Less mercury found in Beaufort Sea polar bears — that’s not necessarily a good thing

Elizabeth Jenkins, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau

Melissa McKinney expected to see some fluctuation in the polar bears’ mercury levels. But the sudden drop off surprised her.

Feds look to relinquish mineral rich Interior lands to the state

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

A tract of potentially mineral rich land northeast of Fairbanks is recommended for transfer from federal to state hands.

Ekwok substance use recovery program teaches subsistence skills to fight addiction

Avery Lill, KDLG – Dillingham

Ekwok Lodge hosted a substance use disorder recovery program last month. The vision was to teach subsistence skills as a part of the regimen.

Transgender activist looks to connect trans men in the 49th state

Lori Townsend, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Malcolm Ribot is a transgender man from Illinois who’s been traveling around the U.S. for the past 9 months helping trans men connect with one another. When his journey started, he just wanted to meet some of his many social media followers. He soon realized his network could support people as they go through gender transition and increase the visibility of the trans community. Now he’s in Alaska — his 49th state.